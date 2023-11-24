Jordan Poole Girlfriend 2023: Exploring Wizards Star’s Dating Life

Oct 2, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) takes video using a camera from a member of the media during Wizards media day at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole is going through quite the roller coaster as he started his new journey with the Washington Wizards. The former Golden State Warrior was traded to the DC franchise right before the 2023 NBA Draft. Making a new home in the nation’s capital has not been as easy for Poole as many expected it to be. In fact, former NBA Champ Kevin Garnett went from comparing Poole to Harden to saying that he should be out of the NBA.

Advertisement

Despite the poor start, Poole still is the 50th highest-paid player in the league. With a 24-year-old earning so much money and a championship ring to his name, fans are sure to wonder about his dating life. There has been a lot of speculation about Poole’s dating life. Earlier this year, Jordan Poole was rumored to be dating 25-year-old model Kim Cruz.

According to SideAction, the Warriors star and the model were spotted wearing the same unreleased T-shirt starring the 24-year-old star. Here is the T-shirt in question:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1727950893625291158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The model had also been spotted at a lot of Warriors games, and every time she attended one of them, she turned off the comments on her IG posts.

While the rumors ran hot when Jordan was in San Francisco, they have died down as of late. However, the two still follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Jordan Poole’s rumored girlfriend Kim Cruz?

Kim Cruz is a popular blogger and social media celebrity from the Philippines. She was born on December 13, 1997. Cruz has a degree in Fine Arts Design from Ateneo De Manila University. Widely famous on Instagram, Kim has a following of 454,000 on the social media platform as of now.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyX5hP4pbks/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Cruz gained popularity by sharing posts about fashion and lifestyle. Along with that, Kim is also a well-known traveler, having been to Barcelona, Paris, and Portugal, among other destinations. She now also promotes her art on her account, while also creating a separate account for the same.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4sWUMPGvR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Cruz started modeling during her teenage days, having featured in Candy Magazine in 2017. She has also worked as a VJ for MYX, which is one of the most popular music channels in the Philippines. Ever since the Pandemic, Cruz rekindled her love for art, and has been working as a visual artist based out in Los Angeles.

Are Jordan Poole and Kim Cruz dating?

There have been a lot of rumors linking Jordan Poole and Kim Cruz. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from either of the two.

Who has Poole been linked with?

Entering the NBA at 20 years of age, Jordan Poole made a name for himself right in his rookie year. Back when Klay Thompson was dating Laura Harrier, she posted a photo of them together, all dressed up. Zendaya commented on the photo, and Poole replied to her comment, asking her for a double date with Klay and Laura.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/soursharleezy/status/1173635666694963201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out for the then-rookie. However, he hasn’t let that stop him from shooting his shots. Then, there was a time JP was called out for shooting his shot with Malika Andrews(sort of).

Poole was also in the news for reportedly spending $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice. He later clarified that the rumor was just a rumor and there is no truth to it.

It seems like Poole recently debunked the ‘baddies’ rumor surrounding him. During the 2022 Warriors Playoff run, there was a joke started by a fan claiming that Poole turns into prime Michael Jordan when there are beautiful women courtside. However, when Rubi Rose was courtside, it had no effect on Poole, who just scored 8 for the night.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrickMuse/status/1725703893106205053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s safe to say that Poole is moving past some of the things he was known for with the Warriors.