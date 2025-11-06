Julius Randle Explains How Anthony Edwards Differs as a Teammate Compared to “A***ole” Kobe Bryant

The word greatness is synonymous with Kobe Bryant, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he was an easy teammate to share a locker room with. At times, he pushed those around him to unhealthy limits because he believed everyone needed to have the same killer mindset he did. Anthony Edwards, a player who shares that same competitive drive as the Black Mamba, thankfully, isn’t quite the same in that regard.

Edwards may look up to Bryant. Who doesn’t? But he seems to have steered clear of berating his Timberwolves teammates. Maybe that’s why he’s so loved.

Julius Randle, who left New York for Minnesota in 2024, spoke about his relationship with Edwards on The Old Man and the Three. According to Randle, the 24-year-old is an incredible teammate, nothing like the notoriously tough-to-please Bryant, with whom he repped the Lakers uniform between 2014 and 2016.

“Just not knowing him, and then getting to Minnesota for the first time and seeing how good of a person he is. He’s like, an unbelievable teammate,” stated Randle.

That tracks. Every clip of Edwards that has gone viral shows him as a fun-loving guy to be around, someone who didn’t even shy away from making jokes in the presence of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

But Randle used that compliment to bring up his time with Bryant, and although he loved the Mamba, he didn’t care for some of his tactics. “I’ve been around assholes. I love Kobe. Kobe was an a***ole, bro. That is my brother, I love him to death, but that was just his mentality. He was just a no BS, no nonsense, tough love type mentor.”

While that may sound like an indictment of Bryant, it’s hardly a new one. Stories about the Lakers legend being tough on his teammates are a dime a dozen. That said, Julius offered a different perspective on him.

“It’s also situational. Kobe was an a***ole, but he was also very charismatic too. I think that was the development in his career. Like, ‘Oh no…I have to learn how to lead Paul Gasol different. I have to learn how to lead Andrew Bynum different.'”

Randle brought it back to Edwards. “Ant, he has the ultimate competitive drive, but he is your biggest fan. Biggest cheerleader, teammate. He wants to see you succeed.”

Putting it all together, Randle’s perspective highlights how leadership in the NBA continues to evolve. Bryant’s fire came with some sharp edges, and it worked perfectly for the era he dominated. But Ant’s version is all competitiveness wrapped in positivity, and guys clearly respond to it.

Randle’s been around enough stars to know the difference, and hearing him rave about Edwards says a lot about where the league is headed. If Ant can keep that balance of killer instinct and genuine support, he might end up being the kind of leader players talk about just as fondly years from now.