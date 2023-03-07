Kevin Durant And Devin Booker Set NBA Record Not Seen Since The Wilt Chamberlain Era

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have cemented their names into NBA history as members of the modern era, having played just three games together.

The NBA was left aghast when news broke out that Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Durant was acquired in a deal that saw Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges head the other way, along with a plethora of picks.

Since his arrival, the 2021 NBA Finalists have been unbeaten. Two nights ago, they engaged in a thrilling encounter with the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns emerged victorious following an exhilarating finish that saw Luka Doncic miss an open shot in the clutch moments.

Durant and Booker were remarkable in the outing. Devin Booker notched 36 points, five rebounds, and ten assists. While his scoring partner recorded a 37-point showing, along with seven rebounds. Combining for a staggering 73 out of their 130 points.

With their colossal performances, Durant and Booker have now engraved their names into NBA history.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant create history!

With their incredible scoring prowess bound to be on display night in and night out, the Phoenix duo have now distinguished themselves. Booker and Durant have procured a record that has not been contested, let alone surpassed, for over 50 years.

Throughout three games as teammates, Durant and Booker have combined for 188 points. It accounts for the fourth most by a pair of teammates in their first three fixtures together. Those above them? Wilt Chamberlain and co, from the early 1960s campaigns.

Unparalleled greatness. Regardless of one’s perception of Durant, it’s onerous to argue the talent the two-time NBA champion possesses.

Considering that the Phoenix Suns were just two wins away from a championship in 2021, Durant’s advent places them in pole position to attain the NBA chip at long last. The current state of affairs in Phoenix can be summarized below.

With Booker and Durant undertaking scoring responsibilities, DeAndre Ayton can focus on rebounding and interior defense. Not to forget, Chris Paul will be conducting the offense and running the point. It is undoubtedly a recipe for success.

Championship or bust for Phoenix!

The Phoenix faithful have been euphoric regarding their NBA championship chances, given their latest addition. The Phoenix hierarchy displayed excellent competence, as they retained Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton, and Devin Booker while annexing KD.

With the resources and talent they currently possess, the Phoenix Suns are the undisputed favorites to capture the 2023 NBA championship. Provided they do so, it would mean that Durant has now contributed to NBA championships for two franchises.

Although implausible, failure to do necessitates reprimanding. It would be the first time that a superteam collapsed when the NBA title is merely theirs for the taking.

