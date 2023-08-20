“LeBron James’ 16-year-old Son Has Serious Game”: Days After Notre Dame Move, Bryce James Gets Hyped By Father on IG

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, recently made the announcement that he will be playing for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, for the 2023-24 season. The 16-year-old shooting guard is on the same kind of trajectory that his brother Bronny James has been on. Playing for Campell High School the past season, Bryce has been on a constant upward curve and people finally seem to be taking note of his skills. His ever-proud father posted shared a clip of his highlights on Instagram, hyping up Bryce’s future in front of his 158 million followers.

LeBron seems to have successfully passed on his athletic genes to both of his sons. While Bronny will be playing for the USC Trojans, his brother is also playing for an elite school. Both the youngsters have received tremendous attention for their skills, and will be hoping to emulate their father by one day playing in the NBA.

LeBron James hypes up son Bryce on Instagram

Bryce initially played for the Sierra Canyon high school, following in his brother’s footsteps. However, he transferred to Campbell High and recently announced that he will be playing for Notre Dame in the upcoming season.

Bryce has constantly improved in the past few months and seems to be working on his physicality as well. Initially, CourtsideFilms tagged both LeBron and Bryce under the highlight reel of the 16-year-old:

“Bryce James was going off this summer! LeBron’s 16-year-old son has serious game 👀 “

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwLADcxsOt6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Already standing at 1.93 meters, Bryce has a better chance of emulating his father’s physicality. He is already taller than his 18-year-old brother (1.91 meters) and is more of a playmaker and scorer, just like his father.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1693306095832326408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LeBron, who never misses a chance to hype up his sons, took up the opportunity to share the clip on his Instagram story.

LeBron regularly hypes up his sons on Instagram

James is obviously well aware that as his sons, both Bryce and Bronny will always have a lot of attention to them. He seems to revel in the attention and never misses a chance to show his support.

The 38-year-old’s Instagram history stands as evidence of his proud support of his sons. Recently, James showed up to Bryce’s match at Nike’s Youth Basketball League, EYBL Peach Jam.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1680812931695665152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were not only in attendance but also coached Bryce and Kiyan Anthony’s team. Both the youngsters impressed, with Bryce scoring 11, and Kiyan finishing with 22 points in the match.