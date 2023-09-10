“LeBron James With 7 Rings or Michael Jordan?”: Magic Johnson ‘Stunned’ a Crowd With Imaginary Draft Pick 1 Year Before Signing ‘The King’ to the Lakers

Back in 2017, Magic Johnson sat down for an interesting interview appearance with Patrick Bet-David. During the hour-long interview, Bet-David and Johnson discussed a wide range of topics. At one point, the host asked the Los Angeles Lakers legend to make a hypothetical pick between LeBron James (with seven titles) and Michael Jordan. Despite going on to pursue LBJ to join the Los Angeles Lakers merely a year later, Johnson didn’t hesitate before picking Jordan.

Magic Johnson, who is known for his successful business ventures, made one of the biggest moves in recent LAL history before re-signing in 2019. During his tenure as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers, Magic managed to pursue LeBron James to sign with the franchise. The team failed to advance to the postseason that campaign. However, the very next season, the franchise made the bold decision of parting ways with a bevy of their young talent to acquire Anthony Davis. Surrounding the James-Davis duo with elite role payers – Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, and Dwight Howard, among others – the Lakers managed to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2020.

Now, they head into the 2023-24 NBA season, hoping to do the same.

Magic Johnson would select Michael Jordan as his GOAT, even if LeBron James won 7 titles

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have been the frontrunners for the prestigious GOAT title. Despite LBJ winning the NBA’s all-time scoring record, fans often select Jordan as the GOAT due to his six Championships. But what if LeBron had more titles than MJ? Would he be the undisputed GOAT? Magic Johnson doesn’t believe so.

During his interview with Patrick Bet-David, Johnson revealed that he’d still select the Chicago Bulls legend as the GOAT even if Bron won seven titles.

Bet-David: “We play draft pick, greatest of all time, okay? And LeBron wins seven (titles) let’s just say. Today is 2023, LeBron’s got seven. You have first pick, I have second pick. Who’s your #1 draft pick?” Johnson: “Michael. I’m taking Michael all day. Look, I love me some LeBron. I think besides his jumping ability, we are similar at what we did cause he makes his teammates better, he’s great in terms of he wants to win… LeBron has done great things for the game today… But I gotta take Michael.”

However, Johnson did manage to pacify LeBron fans in the crowd. Among the current lot of players, James was his undisputed first pick, without a shadow of a doubt.

MJ picked Johnson as the GOAT Point Guard

Stephen Curry caused havoc among basketball fans by calling himself the greatest Point Guard ever. There were a few fans who backed the Golden State Warriors leader’s take. However, a huge majority of enthusiasts, especially the old-school players, didn’t appreciate Steph’s comments.

We’ll often find Michael Jordan to be a neutral party in such controversial debates. However, the Hall-Of-Famer believed it was essential for him to chime in on the discussion and burst Curry’s bubble. According to Stephen A. Smith, MJ messaged him in the early hours of the morning to back Magic as the greatest Point Guard ever.