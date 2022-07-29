Basketball

Magic Johnson cheated a man out of their share of a $54 million deal, causing a $5 million hole in his company’s pocket

Magic Johnson cheated a man out of their share of a $54 million deal, causing a $5 million hole in his company’s pocket
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
6'2 Tony Parker left with an injured eye when he got in the middle of Chris Brown and Drake's feud over Rihanna
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson cheated a man out of their share of a $54 million deal, causing a $5 million hole in his company’s pocket
Magic Johnson cheated a man out of their share of a $54 million deal, causing a $5 million hole in his company’s pocket

Lakers legend Magic Johnson was stuck in the middle of nasty legal battle within his…