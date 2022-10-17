Marcus Smart Is More Hated Than Draymond Green On Social Media According to Latest ‘Negativity Tracking’ Data

NBA stars are disliked and loathed, this is not a startling revelation. However, the stars who receive derogatory tweets are an eye-opener!

The predominant culture of NBA stars being slandered and disparaged still holds true to this day. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology, the toxic culture of social media enables and encourages individuals to enhance this without being held accountable.

The data curated by ‘ActionNetworkHQ‘ has revealed the NBA players who receive the most negative tweets, and the list might include a couple of surprises (and not so surprising picks like Draymond Green).

NBA players that receive the most negative tweets: 1. Marcus Smart – 41.03%

2. Draymond Green – 38.27%

3. Bam Adebayo – 37.33%

4. Trae Young – 37.24%

5. Jimmy Butler – 36.7% (Data by @ActionNetworkHQ ) — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

With Marcus Smart at the pole position, Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo take the titles for second and third respectively, followed by Trae Young and Jimmy Butler seeing out the list at ‘Top Five’.

Also read: “Draymond Green Has a Player Option, He Controls His Destiny”: Bob Myers Expects 2017 DPOY to Perform His Best With ‘a Lot on the Line’

The Famous Five!

An argument can be made pertaining to the fact that a couple of the athletes on this list have conducted themselves in an inappropriate manner. But the remainder of them, are on the list simply due to the fact they are exceptional at their job.

NBA protagonists such as Trae Young and Jimmy Butler have obliterated and decimated the best players of the teams they have faced in the playoffs. They have consistently performed when the stakes are at their highest.

So far, they haven’t crumbled under pressure, and have delivered when their franchise requires them to.

Bam Adebayo and Marcus Smart are integral pieces and anchors of their franchises. They are the epitome of the basketball culture that is ubiquitous in the city they play.

Also read: “Draymond Green Has to Be the Big Homie”: Kevin Garnett Gives Warriors Star Advice Following the Jordan Poole Incident

Draymond Green’s inclusion!

Hate should not be a persistent aspect of any sport. However, the only individual on this list whose inclusion is validated would be Draymond Green.

His aggression and recklessness have been on display multiple times over the past decade. Not only that, there have been multiple occasions where it has been encouraged. His recent altercation with Jordan Poole last week is an indication of his behavior, that warrants negative comments.

.@TMZ has released the footage of the fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/BTmG8ol0Om — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) October 7, 2022

The list must be looked into as it involves spiteful and diminishing tweets aimed at professional athletes. There need to be some reforms in place to minimize these actions!

Also read: “Jordan Poole has PTSD Now”: NBA Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Draymond Green Dapping the 23 year old