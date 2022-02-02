Basketball

“Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis’ career!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy

"Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis' career!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"The field is just far too competitive for this!": Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have 'no chance' at succeeding
Next Article
CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Gauntlet Schedule and Format.
NBA Latest Post
"Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis' career!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy
“Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis’ career!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy

NBA Twitter reacts as Montrezl Harrell commits a very hard take foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo…