“Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis’ career!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy

NBA Twitter reacts as Montrezl Harrell commits a very hard take foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Wizards vs Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets hit quite a bit during NBA games. But for some reason, it has never quite been that popular a topic of conversation in the NBA community.

On one end, one might say, of course, Giannis gets hit quite a bit. He is a 6’11” 242-pound man, with long legs and long arms. Every time he picks up a head of steam on his way to the rim, fouling him is the only real way to stop him. However, sometimes it can be taken way, way too far, to the point that a major injury is a real possibility. And during Wizards vs Bucks, there was one specific charged incident, that very well had that potential.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Spencer Dinwiddie really out here avoiding Giannis like Corona!”: Wizards fans show frustration as star LITERALLY runs away from challenge of guarding Bucks superstar

NBA Twitter explodes as Montrezl Harrell almost injures Giannis Antetokounmpo after a hard foul

Montrezl Harrell isn’t known as one of those players that will do anything for the win, even break the codes of sportsmanship. So, with that being the case, this incident probably won’t be seen as seriously as Grayson Allen’s foul on Alex Caruso.

However, even with that in mind, this foul was perhaps the furthest thing possible from pretty.

Bobby Portis went at Trezz after a hard foul on Giannis. pic.twitter.com/qu1OIcuP9k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2022

And as we mentioned in the subheading, NBA Twitter wasn’t exactly jazzed about what happened.

NBA players pretending like they’re gonna fight be like pic.twitter.com/8cP5AMnZjM — AB (@WayToo6ixy) February 2, 2022

Naw but you deserve this ratio pic.twitter.com/Dch1NANG6b — Zach🦌🧀🍺 (@zach44P) February 2, 2022

The guy who played 10 days after his knee bended 30 degrees to the wrong direction is soft. Ok pic.twitter.com/bYpFz56Jgy — Μacgyver (@Macgyver1312) February 2, 2022

Frankly, we aren’t so sure Harrell’s reaction after the injury was the best. Just a foul or no, it doesn’t take much to check in on someone, even if they are on the opposing team. And given that he didn’t do that, we sure hope that at the very least, he approached Giannis Antetokounmpo later to talk about what happened.

Also Read: “Mayor of New York isn’t planning on letting Kyrie Irving play anytime soon!”: Nets star is dealt some terrible news in the middle of deadly close Nets vs Suns match