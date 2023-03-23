“NBA Refs Need To Be Charged Per Missed Call”: Trae Young, Who Loses $2,000 On Techs, Calls Out Poor Officiating

Mar 19, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young is one of the most talented players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks star has been one of the shining stars in the league and has the potential to be a top-10 player in the future. However, despite all his skill and ability, there are some things in the game that even he can’t control.

In recent times, there has been heavy criticism levied against NBA referees. The officiating has been poor of late, with a number of calls raising questions. Both from fans and players alike.

So, it comes as no surprise that several players have taken to social media to voice their concerns. Like Ice Trae, who has coldly suggested that the NBA start considering fining referees for missed calls.

Trae Young believes referees should be charged for every missed call

NBA superstars are not strangers to being fined. Players are reprimanded for a variety of reasons nowadays, especially for antics off the court. However, there are times when their attitude on it can become expensive.

After all, the average amount an NBA player is fined per technical foul is roughly $2000. And, one player who has had his fair share of technicals is the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to being fined. After all, he has a personality that can rub both opponents and referees the wrong way at times. But, while he does admit to his flaws, he believes that the officials should do the same. With all the missed calls, and bad officiating decisions being made in today’s NBA, Young believes it is high time the league considers charging refs for the same.

“Refs should be held more accountable ($, suspensions, etc.) just like us. They shouldn’t get ‘We missed it’ passes.’” – Trae Young pic.twitter.com/dnDXJwAjSq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 23, 2023

There can be no denying the fact that Trae makes a fair point. After all, Young and the Hawks fell prey to yet another officiating blunder in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Young and the Hawks were denied a clear foul in a recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Perhaps the reason for Trae Young’s criticism of the NBA officials is due to last night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hawks narrowly lost to the T-Wolves 124-125, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. They especially felt hard done by after the referee missed a foul on D’Andre Hunter early in the game and then proceeded to call a defensive foul on John Collins. Something the Hawks challenged, only to be overruled.

Karl-Anthony Towns was then able to shoot the two free throws. Handing the Timberwolves the W, and sending the Hawks back home dissapointed and frustrated.