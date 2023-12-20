“Off-White 4s”: Marcus Jordan Reveals 1st Sneaker He Gifted Larsa Pippen, Talks About Her Growing Collection

Deeply in love, Marcus Jordan recently revealed the first pair of shoes he gifted to his love Larsa Pippen. The founder of Trophy Room gave his love interest a pair of Jordan Off-White 4s, released on July 25, the “Sail” version of which is worth $200. He appeared on the series finale of Complex’s Full Size Run and revealed his obsession with both sneakers and Larsa Pippen.

Co-host Trinidad James, while discussing Trophy Room’s expansion, asked if he plans to use his influence to get his “wifey in the shoes”. The former UFK Knights Guard is particular about Jordan or Nike shoes and wants his beau to fill up her sneakers collection with them. He replied, “I already have you know, uh, when Larsa started filming Housewives in Miami, I made sure she had Jordan and Nike stocked in that closet.”

When asked by the co-host Matt Welty about the first pair of shoes that he presented her with, Marcus revealed, ”Honestly, I made a call and got her the Sail Off White 4s. She’s got the Sevens. Her collection keeps growing.” However, the former NCAA guard peculiarly disclosed that he hasn’t given her unreleased samples from the Air Jordan collection yet.

As per Jordan, “We’not there yet, she’s going to get some for sure.” This is surprising considering that in November on the Pablo Torres Finds Out show, Marcus expressed that the marriage is “in the works“. However, it seems like the two are not ready for their next step.

Whether they marry or not, the love birds are spending a lot of time together. And as far as Larsa’s sneaker collection is concerned, Marcus is not completely impressed.

For Marcus Jordan, it is Nike or bust

During their Separation Anxiety podcast in August, Marcus Jordan lamented that his beau has Adidas in her sneakers closet. He stated that he wants to ignite every shoe not from the Nike or Jordan brand. As per him, anything with the “three stripes”(Adidas logo) has to go.

”There’s no Adidas, there’s no Kangaroos, there’s no New Balance, there’s none of that in this Jordan household. It’s actually several shoes in your [Larsa] closet right now that I cannot wait to burn or throw in the trash,” proclaimed the founder of Trophy Room.

As a collaborator with Nike and Jordan, Marcus would also want his better half to promote the shoes created under the banner of Trophy Room. Perhaps the day Pippen receives an unreleased sample might be the turning point in their relationship. As of now, both of them are basking in each other’s embrace.