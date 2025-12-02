Shaquille O’Neal Tried To Tase Bill Bellamy And Friends For $1000

Being close to Shaquille O’Neal sounds like it can be a lot, but never boring. The legendary NBA big man knows how to have a good time, whether he’s riding around in custom cars, DJing star-studded parties or practicing his philanthropy around the world.

Shaq is larger than life in more ways than one, and he’s also someone who loves a good prank. Anybody who has spent any time with him seems to have a prank story, and most of them are well beyond the realm of good taste. Shaq has reportedly peed and pooped in his teammate’s shoe, put a mouthpiece in his butt and shown up to practice naked.

Comedian Bill Bellamy was on the newest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, and he told a Shaq story that isn’t necessarily a prank, but still showed how far the Big Diesel was willing to go in search of a little fun.

“Shaq is the first person I ever seen get a taser,” he said. “The tasers wasn’t out yet. He had one. This is a true story. So we’re all sitting in the kitchen … There was about eight of us in the kitchen, he was like, ‘Yo man, bring me that box over here, man.’ Everybody’s like, ‘What’s that?'”

“‘Y’all ain’t gonna believe this, this s***’s crazy, don’t nobody have this,’ Bellamy recalled Shaq saying. He and his friends didn’t know if Shaq had a new watch or something like that, but they couldn’t have been farther from the truth.

“He open up the little box and it was a taser,” Bellamy remembered, followed by Shaq saying, “Which one of y’all gonna let me shoot you to see how it works? I’ll give you $1,000.”

One unfortunate soul volunteered, and after Shaq zapped him with it, Bellamy remembers everyone freaking out. “Everybody’s like STOP, pour some water on him,” he said. Not sure if that’s what you’re supposed to do when someone has electricity coursing through their body, but ah well, nevertheless.

You never know what you’re going to get involved in when Shaq is around. Longtime Lakers trainer Gary Vitti once told Byron Scott’s Fast Break about some of Shaq’s most infamous moments, including the time he threw used toilet paper at him in the bathroom. He also said that he wouldn’t eat any food that “wasn’t hermetically sealed” around Shaq, for fear of what he might have done to it.

By all accounts, Shaq is a great guy, but it’s hard to tell whether his free throw form or his sense of humor is more disgusting. He definitely likes to have fun, but at what cost?