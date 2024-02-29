Shawn Kemp Details Why LeBron James And The Lakers Won’t Have A Deep 2024 Playoff Run

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers overturned a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-112, keeping their playoff dreams alive. LeBron James had a sensational outing, recording 34 points, including 19 in the fourth, eight assists, and six rebounds in a critical win for the Lakers.

Advertisement

While the Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief following that win, it was against a Clippers team missing Paul George and Ivica Zubac. James and his team got battered for three quarters before waking up in the fourth. The four-time MVP had to hit seven of 12 three-point attempts to dig the Lakers out of the 21-point hole.

James is shooting a career-high 40.8% from beyond the arc, but NBA icon Shawn Kemp doesn’t believe it’s sustainable. In a podcast appearance, he prophesized that the Lakers won’t go far in the playoffs despite James’ exceptional shooting this season. He said,

Advertisement

“LeBron and AD are two strong guys who generally can only get to the rim. LeBron has done a much better job this year of shooting the three ball. But I don’t know how consistently he can do it in the fourth quarter. I think later in the season, you can see a little wear and tear on his body and that’s why they don’t excel in the playoffs.”

Kemp is right. The Lakers average 30.8 three-point attempts per game, the fewest in the league. Despite the low volume, they rank 17th in the league in three-point percentage. They also have the 11th-worst three-point defense in the league, which doesn’t bode well for their playoff odds.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference, three games behind sixth-placed New Orleans Pelicans. They have plenty of work to do to earn a playoff spot, let alone venture deep into it. James’ impressive shooting helped them secure a crucial win, but it isn’t sustainable, which is an issue for the Lakers.

LeBron James’ former teammate outlines issues playing with four-time MVP

Former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith spent four seasons as LeBron James’ teammate and learned firsthand the pros and cons of playing with the four-time NBA champion. During an appearance on Game Theory with Bomani Jones, he said,

Advertisement

“Honestly, it’s a gift and a curse playing with Bron. I love Bron to death, but a lot of guys don’t like it because it can go one of two ways. It’s either, what did you not do to help him win? And who else didn’t help…not help him win?So, it’s always going to be that supporting cast of who’s not doing what… if you’re not built for that, you’re not made for that, it’s going to eat you alive.”

As Smith explained, James’ teammates are often relegated to side characters, regardless of their ability and achievements. Only a handful of players like Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving have stood out playing alongside the four-time Finals MVP. Superstars like Kevin Love and Chris Bosh became role players alongside James, despite being multi-time All-Stars before joining forces with the superstar.

Playing with James is a difficult proposition. The superstar forward is credited for his teammate’s good form, but the player is criticized for letting him down if they don’t perform well. Being in James’ vicinity comes with the pressure of always being in the spotlight. Some thrive, while others sink under the pressure that he brings.