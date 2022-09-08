Sneak peek into the swanking new 750,000 sq ft LeBron James Nike Innovation building

The LeBron James brand only continues to grow stronger. It will continue to build, just like today, when he opened his very own Nike building.

NBA players are by far the most marketable athletes in the United States. It all started with Michael Jordan, taking the marketability factor to new heights. Over the late 20th and early 21st century, a plethora of athletes got a chance to become like Jordan.

Until, LeBron James. The Nike athlete has been the marquee player for the brand for over two decades and he doesn’t look like he will slow down. He has over 20 signature shoes and is now a building at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

You know you’ve made it when the brand that sponsor’s you names a building after you. For a lot of athletes, this simply doesn’t happen and is not likely to happen either.

There are very few that have had this unique privilege. LeBron James joined this elite list today. After waiting for three years, he finally got a building with his name on it.

The King at the grand opening of the LeBron James Innovation Center at Beaverton, Oregon 👑 This 700,000 SF building unites 700 innovation teams across the Nike Campus. (via 3rwp/IG, https://t.co/gdtJYCO1JN) pic.twitter.com/Uqbuk13ouC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

LeBron James’ should be proud of the stunning new Nike Innovation lab that sprawls over 750,000 square feet!

Nike has given “The King” quite the preferential treatment, no other athlete has a building named after them on campus, except for LeBron James.

And it’s a big one. A whopping 750,000 sq. ft. LeBron inaugurated the building today, alongside Nike CEO John Donahoe. He was seen spraying champagne and cutting the celebratory ribbon as well.

LeBron James is here at Nike WHQ in Beaverton to celebrate the grand opening of his building 👑 pic.twitter.com/ypJFv6UvBD — Alex Tam 譚汶材 (@alexctam) September 7, 2022

The facility is designed for over 700 employees and is called the LeBron James Nike Innovation Lab. The new facility will act as the melting pot for the next generation of innovation that will stem from Nike.

Perhaps the 21st iteration of King James’ signature shoes will emerge from this very center. What do you think?

