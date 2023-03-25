Stephen Curry and his Wife Ayesha Join President Joe Biden’s Council, of Which Arnold Schwarzenegger was Once Part Of

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

It looks as though the visits to the White House for Stephen Curry are not over, just yet. While it may take another championship to make a visit, it looks as though he won’t be needing that to meet the president. He and his Wife Ayesha Curry for that matter.

Why? Because as of yesterday, Stephen Curry and his Wife Ayesha are now part of President Joe Biden’s special council. The council, “aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability”.

It is deemed a fitness, sports, and nutrition council, and Curry and his wife are among the 30 members to be a part of the council.

The council will also place a special focus on mental health, “as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition,” per the White House.

Stephen Curry’s support for Joe Biden is starting to pay off!

In the 2020 election, Curry publically voiced his support for Biden. He appeared in a video for the Democratic National Convention and pushed for Joe to get the nomination.

It is this continued support and his own excellence in the field of sports that has helped him notch up a spot in the council of 30.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, who is also a restauranteur made it to the council as well. And these individuals will look to advise the government on matters of food, health, and fitness. It is an elite council, punctuated by members who have been big dignitaries.

Stephen Curry joins Arnold Schwarzenegger as a member of the President’s council

It is not every day that you get to be on a president’s council. Only the elite make it. The list of Alumni includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Lou Ferrigno, and NFL legend Drew Brees.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most notable name on the list. A Hollywood icon, a bodybuilding legend, and the former governor of California. He served as the co-chair of the council. Perhaps there is hope that Steph too will serve as co-chair. Who knows?