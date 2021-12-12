“Stephen Curry has a Game 7 syndrome!”: Kendrick Perkins makes an outrageous statement, gets roasted by NBA Fans for the same

NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins gets roasted by NBA Twitter for his outrageous statement regarding Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors fell short to the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the second straight long road trip for the Dubs, which has begun with a loss. The Sixers stormed ahead in the 4th quarter and never looked back since. They won the contest 102-93.

Also Read: “If the Lakers don’t win a championship, I’m OK with that”: Russell Westbrook shockingly shows off his nonchalance at LeBron James and co not hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy come June

Apart from winning the contest, they also fulfilled a personal goal that the team had set. After the game, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle shared that they wanted no records broken on their court, and they did just that. The Sixers held Stephen Curry to just 3 3-pointers for the night, making him 7 shy of Ray Allen‘s all-time record. Curry and the Warriors had an off night from the distance, making just 12/48 3s. Kendrick Perkins did not like Steph’s performance and had something to say about the same.

NBA Fans roast Kendrick Perkins for his outrageous take on Stephen Curry

As said by LeBron James, Stephen Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime player. Tonight was not his night though. After being hounded all night defensively, Curry could only manage to put up 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

A lot of hopes were there that Curry breaks Allen’s all-time record tonight. There were a lot of eyes glued on the TV screens. Kendrick Perkins was one of them, and seeing Curry fail, he decided to put out an outrageous tweet.

Steph got Game 7 Syndrome!! When everyone is anticipating a big moment he never meets it. I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to hear Doc’s pregame speech! Best win of the season for the 76ers. Who needs Simmons when you got Thybulle! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 12, 2021

Also Read: “Defensive Backboard of the Year! no doubt”: NBA Twitter react to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s hilarious slip-up while trying to throw down the jam

Warriors fans, nay, NBA Fans in general weren’t very pleased with this statement.

This took me 9 seconds on google how do you have a job pic.twitter.com/czKFAr7oEG — noam (@noampao) December 12, 2021

dude’s 6.3” getting triple team … speaking like a big men who can’t shoot … carry the hell on indeed 😉 — Oscar L (@racso23_) December 12, 2021

You with this take pic.twitter.com/rptQuQxMil — Tomas Kassahun 🇪🇹 (@TomasKassahun) December 12, 2021

G what!? You were JUST singing his, “he’s the best player in the league praises” THIS Friday, now he can’t handle big moments, lol, please make up your mind or be quiet😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/17LKLqLQMG — Mask up 😷 and Get Vaccinated 💉 (@SATC_Addict) December 12, 2021

Well, it’s safe to say that Steph just had an off-night, and Perk needs to know his facts before coming for the Chef. Carry the hell on indeed.