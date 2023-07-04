“Stephen Curry Walks In The Room, We’re All Bowing”: Giving Props To Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas Raves About Warriors Point Guard

Not only NBA fans but even NBA pundits unanimously believe that Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball. If you walk into a facility and see a kid who can barely hold the weight of a basketball try to shoot three, it’s the Curry effect. If you watch a player during a basketball game give up an open layup to shoot an open three, it’s the Steph Curry effect. Despite many saying that the Golden State Warriors star has changed the game for the worse, his effect on the next generation goes beyond his skills. Curry has made it possible for guards with comparatively low height like Trae Young to believe that they can make it in the league. Despite his greatness, Chef had to prove himself until he won his fourth ring. Which was also his first NBA Finals MVP in 2022. He has cemented his legacy and a place among the top 10 players in NBA history. And it is the same effect that NBA legend Isaiah Thomas would put Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry in the same category.

Despite having a tumultuous history with Michael Jordan, Thomas never shies away from giving the Bulls legend credit. He has previously spoken about the greatness that Michael Jordan displayed on the court on different platforms and whenever he was asked. In the recent podcast, Thomas gave props to the guys for whom he has immense respect. His list included Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Magic Johnson. Moreover, he also mentioned Jordan later and said that if MJ walked in from the door, he would make sure that he gave him his props.

The beef between Thomas and Jordan started in the late 1980s. Once, IT and his teammates left the arena and went directly to the locker room without shaking hands with the Bulls. After losing Eastern Conference on three occasions previously, finally, in 1991, the Bulls defeated the Bad Boys Pistons in the Conference finals. The same year, MJ and the Bulls went on to win their first championship.

Isiah Thomas believes Stephen Curry doesn’t get enough credit for his greatness

Speaking about the greatness of Curry, Thomas gave him all the props for changing basketball. When he was asked about the hesitation among basketball fans and pundits to admit to Curry’s greatness, IT gave an interesting take.

“For whatever reason in sport people wanna hate on the small guy. In sport…the bigger player dominate…But you kind of look at Steph and you go, I can do what he does.”

He later added that the four-time NBA champion is living proof that if you work on your fundamentals, you can make it in the league. Thomas also highlighted the fact that the Warriors star doesn’t get credit for his greatness. However, he mentioned that among the people inside basketball, Curry has already earned a spot among the greats.

“Steph doesn’t get enough credit…by the people outside the sport. But the people inside of the sport, Steph Curry walk in the room, we all bow.”

Isiah Thomas calls out Stephen A. Smith about Curry

Stephen A. Smith has frequently said that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter God has ever created. However, earlier, the ESPN analyst on First Take claimed that he had a brief conversation with Isiah Thomas about Curry. According to Smith, during their conversation, Thomas told him that in his era of the 80s and 90s, Curry would have averaged merely over 18 points. Refuting such claims, the former Detroit Pistons player took to Twitter and said that it was a lie.

Thomas wrote on Twitter, “This is false I have always been extremely positive whenever I have spoken about Steph Curry. Stop lying people!“

Perhaps the allegations are false, or maybe they are true. However, IT and Steph are the same kinds of players and generational talents. It is highly unlikely that Thomas would speak of Chef in such an underestimating tone.