“The Big Ticket”: When Rookie LeBron James Claimed Kevin Garnett is the Best Player in the NBA

Back in 2004, a 20-year-old LeBron James was asked who in his opinion was the best player in the NBA, at that time. Kevin Garnett, who went on to win the MVP title that season, was the immediate answer the then-rookie came up with. LeBron, in a familiarly upbeat manner, claimed that The Big Ticket was the obvious answer to the question.

James claimed that KG was the unanimous MVP the past season and completely deserved the award. Still playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, Kevin Garnett averaged 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, and also led his team all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

While the Timberwolves eventually lost to the LA Lakers 4-2, LeBron was firmly of the opinion that KG deserved the MVP for the kind of regular season that he had. James even claimed that he would not be returning for a 2nd season if the award did not go to Garnett.

“KG, the Big Ticket. Unanimous MVP. If they don’t give it this year, I am leaving. Ain’t no second season for me if they don’t give it this year,” he said.

While LeBron was obviously joking about not wanting to return if KG did not win the MVP, such was his confidence, even back then. James was sure that it was Garnett who had been the league’s best player through the season and did not hesitate to make his thoughts known.

Regardless, in March 2023, Garnett himself responded to the clip, initially shared by @MikeAdxx on Twitter. “Say word? @KingJames,” Garnett wrote, tagging the now LA Lakers superstar in his tweet.

Kevin Garnett tried to convince Stephen A. Smith of LeBron James’ greatness

During a recent segment of the Stephen A. Smith show, Kevin Garnett showed up in order to defend LeBron James in front of the popular analyst. Smith, known to be a huge Michael Jordan fan, claimed that LeBron was the 2nd best of all time, for him.

Garnett, however, was almost violent in his approach and claimed that the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were a thing of the past. He claimed that Smith should simply appreciate the greatness that is currently unfolding in the NBA, in the form of a 38-year-old LeBron James.

Smith, however, was adamant, claiming that simply because he considered LeBron to be the 2nd best of all time was not “disrespectful.” He claimed that he completely appreciated what James has done and continues to do, but even that warranted only a number 2 spot, when it comes to the all-time list, as far as he was concerned.