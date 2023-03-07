“The Dopest S**t Ever!”: Paul George Recalls His Favorite Kobe Bryant Moment at 2016 NBA All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant for almost every player in the league is some form of an idolized hero. Seldom have we seen players as immaculate on the court as Kobe. A walking machine. A man whose sole dedication was toward his craft. Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers recalled his favorite “Kobe moment”.

We use this phrase frequently and we think so does the rest of the NBA, their favorite “Kobe moment”. A Kobe moment is every player recalling the favorite time they interacted with the Lakers legend. In NBA history, only a select few players have this honor of being associated with memories.

Paul George was a huge fan of Kobe growing up and it reflected at the moment he shared with the Laker legend. At the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, George was simply in awe of Bryant.

“The Dopest S**t Ever!”: Paul George’s recollection of his favorite Kobe Bryant memory will give you a big smile!

So, in the All-Star game, which was also Bryant’s last, there was a moment when George and the Mamba shared a moment at the scorer’s table. According to George, he felt like he could sit there and freeze that moment in time.

Just watch the Clippers forward talk about the 5x champ.

“Me and Kobe meet at the scorer’s table. I’m geekin’. In my mind, it was like, ‘Damn like they could play all day. We could chill right here. Me and you.’ … The dopest sh*t ever!” Paul George shares this special Kobe Bryant All-Star Game story from pic.twitter.com/J3gemUjmjs… https://t.co/JcuFwaBNSu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 6, 2023

You could tell how much he idolized Kobe Bean. George also goes on to talk about how he caught fire after getting permission from Bryant himself to go and get the All-Star game MVP. However, his 41 points weren’t enough as Russell Westbrook took home the honors.

But this story is little about the game and rather about the sentiment that Bryant imparted among his compatriots in the league.

PG13 and Kobe: How one of the best two-way players in the league idolized the Mamba

It is not the first time that George has gushed about Bryant. Even as a Los Angeles Clipper, George gave his flowers to Bryant and cited him as the inspiration behind his comeback.

“I wanted to help my guys” Paul George speaks on drawing inspiration from Kobe Bryant in his return to the @LAClippers, and wanting to finish out the season with his teammates. pic.twitter.com/9FhhIfr8WN — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2022

George’s message here means a lot to him. And his story just made us reminisce about Bryant even more.

