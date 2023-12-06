“The Rich Get Richer!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals $100,000 ‘Roulette’ Plans on 29th Birthday in Las Vegas

Credits: Dec 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks toward the center of the court to huddle with his Milwaukee Bucks teammates after a 132-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t disappoint during their contest against the New York Knicks. Suiting up for the quarterfinal clash of the In-Season Tournament, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. certainly came well prepared. Despite the contest witnessing as many as 10 lead changes & ties, the Bucks eventually clinched a spot in the semifinals with a 146-122 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge night. Playing merely 33:49 minutes, the Greek Freak ended up recording 35 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals. After a highly efficient production, Antetokounmpo revealed his 29th birthday plans during the postgame interview.

The two-time MVP will turn 29 on 6th December. With the virtue of the Bucks qualifying for the In-Season Tournament’s semifinals, the star forward will be celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas. Of course, being away from family isn’t something that he’s looking forward to.

Later, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year was also shocked to hear that he had $100,000 at his disposal to spend in Nevada.

“Are we getting money now? We got some money? The rich get richer.”

By stating that he only bets on the Red 34 while playing Roulette, we know for a fact that Antetokounmpo will spend quite some time at the casinos.

“I only bet 34 Red (in Roulette). 34 Red. No Black.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will have their eyes on the $500,000 per player cash prize

The In-Season Tournament is a great addition for the fans, entertainment-wise. However, it’s not just the fans who are benefitting from the newly added tournament. With a total pool of $18 million, there is a lot on the line for the teams.

Each player on the losing teams of the quarterfinals are set to receive $50,000. Once they advance to the semifinals, each player is guaranteed $100,000. Going further ahead in the tournament, every player on the runner-up squad will be the recipient of $200,000. Ultimately, the winners would receive the grand prize of $500,000 per player.

Having defeated the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks are all set to face the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals on 7th December at 2 PM ET/5 PM PT. With Tyrese Haliburton playing at an All-NBA level, the contest promises to be an entertaining duel.