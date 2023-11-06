“The Things I Do for My Friends”: Kevin Hart ‘Boasts’ About Teaching Stephen Curry a Better, More Efficient Way to Shoot

Hollywood actor and comedian- Kevin Hart is a regular face in the basketball fraternity. He is a massive fan of the game and is often even seen sitting court-side during NBA games. The celebrity is also friends with a lot of NBA players. Recently, he had a training session with none other than Stephen Curry. After the session, Hart took to Instagram to post a picture of the two with a hilarious caption.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzRVKvpx6o3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The picture shows Steph Curry in a defensive guarding position with his hands aimed at Hart’s waist, while the latter is holding a ball and moving away from him with a big smile on his face. The actor-comedian captioned it – “Fine @stephencurry30 I will show you a better more efficient [way] to shoot the basketball….. the things I do for my friends SMDH.” Well, in Hart’s defense, Curry is only the greatest shooter in the history of the league.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart is a hardcore NBA fan, and his loyalties lie with his hometown team – the Philadephia 76ers. He is also seen making guest appearances on media shows across ESPN and TNT. Known for insult comedy and fooling around with the players, Hart has become a familiar face in the NBA community.

Kevin Hart’s connection to the NBA world

When it comes to the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, Kevin Hart is the Greatest of All Time. Having won four All-Star Game MVPs, he is the most decorated celebrity player. After winning his last MVP in 2015, the actor-comedian retired from the game before participating one last time in 2016. Since then, his shenanigans during the game have been sorely missed.

Hart, however, is still very close friends with the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and many more. More often than not, he is seen trolling players during the game and sometimes can get on their nerves. In the video below, Hart is seen making fun of players like Steph Cury and Kawhi Leonard:

When Kwahi had his infamous laugh during his introduction with the Toronto Raptors, Hart almost fell off his chair laughing at his expense. In another funny moment, on his show ‘Cold as Balls’, he is seen making fun of LeBron James with guest J.R. Smith. On many occasions on TV, the comedian has roasted Shaq by imitating his actions and the way he talks.