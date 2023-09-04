“This is Torture”: Shaqir O’Neal Hilariously Made Interviewer Run on Shaquille O’Neal’s $1,500,000 Estate Over a ‘HORSE’ Bet in 2020

Shaqir O’Neal, son of the NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, was seen playing a game of H-O-R-S-E during a conversation with Ballislife inside Shaq’s insane $1,500,000 Atlanta Mansion. Host Aketra Sevillian asked what they were betting on if either of them lost this game, to which Shaqir said the Host would have to run from his house (main door) to the main gate. Aketra gave a challenge where Shaqir had to sing a 30-second rap for the fans. After a close game between the two, Shaqir won the HORSE challenge and made the Host run almost half a mile. However, he also rapped for the audience, which was a surprise.

The Big Diesel is known for his dominant gameplay on the court. Bodying athletes on the court made him an unstoppable force during his era. However, on the flip side, Shaqir has the opposite body composition. His height is 6’7 compared to Shaq’s 7’1, and in the era of ball handlers and power forwards, Shaqir fits in the game style of Kevin Durant & Devin Booker.

Shaqir O’Neal almost loses in an intense H-O-R-S-E game

Shaqir O’Neal, who usually is not active in media, was seen in an animated ball game of H-O-R-S-E with the Host of Ballislife, Aketra Sevillian. Sevillian asked Shaqir how long they had been waiting for a game of HORSE, “Probably a year or two,” Shaqir responded.

The game laid out bets on what the loser would do if he completed H-O-R-S-E first, and Shaqir said,” She (Aketra) has to run from my house all the way to my gate, which is long.” And Aketra laid down a bet,” If he (Shaqir) loses, he gotta do a whole 30-second rap for the fans. I gotta give what the fans want.”

Shaqir handled the game like a professional and gave some 3-pointers to Sevillian. To surprise, she drilled 3-pointers with ease. Shaqir finally took a between-the-legs layup to seal the H-O-R-S-E game with a win. As the game concluded, the Host completed her challenge of running from Shaqir’s house (main door) to the main gate.

She said, “This looks like a quarter of a mile,” before she started running while Shaqir got in his car, cheering Sevillain. As Shaqir was seen asking for water, a cranky Host said,” This is torture.”

Shaq’s $1.5 million mansion is almost spread across 14 acres. The house was built in 2008 and has a two-story foyer, an office, and a main suite with two oversized walk-in closets, a home theatre, a game room, and a gym in the basement. Talking about the outdoors, the mansion has a swimming pool, Rolling lawns, and mature trees fill the grounds. Needless to say, Shaq is really proud of his son as a basketball player.

Shaqir’s game lit up the crowd, and Shaquille O’Neal sat there proud

In a video posted by Home Team Hoops on YouTube, a young Shaqir was seen balling for X Crossroads school, and a video saw Shaq’s youngest son dominating the court. The three-star recruit, now playing for Texas, showcased his ball handles and ability to take contact and make baskets.

This view is captured perfectly with Shaq sitting in the front row, seeing his youngest son balling on the court. Off-court as well, Shaqir talks to his fans through social media and is a lovable figure in the sporting community.