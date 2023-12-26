“To Be Continued”: Larsa Pippen Surprises Beau Marcus Jordan with Dazzling Christmas Bling

Marcus Jordan’s birthday comes just before Christmas Eve. So it was befitting that he got a grand gift from his bae Larsa Pippen on such an auspicious occasion. Larsa recently took to her Instagram and reposted an Insta story, where her beau can be seen flashing his prized possession.

The prized possession is an iced-out bracelet by Pristine Jewelers. This flashy possession is an immediate showstopper. In the clip posted by Larsa on her stories, Marcus could be seen rolling his wrists and giving his fans an amazing look at the bracelet, which Larsa had gifted him on Christmas Eve, the day after his 33rd birthday celebrations.

In this Insta story, Marcus Jordan wished everyone a Merry Christmas at the top. In the middle, he wrote, “To Be Continued” and “Thank You, Baby @Larsapippen ❤️‍”.

The bracelet looked terrific on his wrists and complemented the green piece of clothing well. In the bottom-right corner, Jordan also tags Pristine Jewelers, who were responsible for rolling out this beauty. They are well-known for catering iced-out bling to top clients in the entertainment industry.

They are responsible for some of the most dazzling pieces of jewelry on your favorite celebrities. DJ Khaled and boxing phenom Floyd Mayweather Jr. flaunt their products regularly. The price tag of Marcus’ bracelet is not known but can easily run into six figures.

For Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, this birthday gift has now become another strong symbol in their evolving romance. The two have been with each other for more than a year now and have only gotten closer. They are even contemplating marriage soon as they have revealed in their podcast Separation Anxiety.

The Jordans know how to spend it big

It is not a secret anymore that Larsa and Marcus spend a lot of money on each other. They don’t shy away from buying gifts that often cross the 6-figure mark. However, in August, the 33-year-old entrepreneur lamented, “There’s a double standard between guys gifting and girls gifting.”

As per Jordan, men are expected to raise the price tag of the gift each year, while women aren’t expected to do so. Whatever Marcus’ gripe may have been, it has probably been resolved by now. It’s pretty evident that his partner doesn’t shy away from getting deep into her pockets as well. The iced-out bracelet is a major example of that.

However, apparently, the smitten duo is planning to take it to another level with their marriage. While discussing the anticipated cost of their marriage, Marcus Jordan had disclosed, “I mean, it is in the seven figures! It’s going to be a few milly! In my opinion, it’s going to be a few. Look, we spend 6 figures on gifts…vacations.”

This million-dollar disclosure sets the stage for their grand wedding. Whenever it happens, it is going to grab a lot of attention. The Jordans surely know how to spend it big.