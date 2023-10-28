“Was Here Before It Was Sweet”: Klay Thompson Talks About ‘Savoring’ 2023–24 NBA Season Amidst Stalled Warriors Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors have achieved so much success in the past decade that every season comes with an expectation to win the Championship. At the helm of all their achievements stand the core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Two of the three members have been locked by the franchise for the next few years. However, Klay Thompson sits on an expiring contract that will need renewal in 2024. The Warriors front-office and Thompson haven’t reached an agreement yet and are expected to take their time.

ESPN reporter Ros Gold-Onwude recently sat down with Thompson to discuss the 2023-24 season, along with his looming contract situation. When asked if he would savor this season more than the previous ones, Klay responded with a resounding yes. The four-time NBA Champion reminded the reporter of being part of the early days of the Dubs system when the team struggled to win 23 games and all the work it took to build a dynasty. Here is what Thompson said:

“Hell yea! You never know what’s going to happen, so yea, I’m gonna savor this as much as I can. Especially this uniform. I was here before it was sweet. Before 4 championships. I was here for 23 wins. I was here building the foundation. So yea, I’ma savor it. The world thinks it’s sweet when they look at the Warriors but it’s not always been like this… I’ma savor the heck out of it.”

The interview took place before the Warriors’ second game of the NBA season against the Sacramento Kings. The Bay Area team won the much-anticipated rematch of the 2023 first-round series, which went to seven games. Klay Thompson put up 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Though the four-time champion had an efficient night, he still did not look like his old self.

Klay Thompson’s expectations for the 2023-24 season

As one of the greatest three-point shooters of the game, Thompson has established a name for himself alongside his Splash Brother. Drafted in 2011 as the 11th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, the 33-year-old immediately caught the eye of his then-coach Mark Jackson as a sharp-shooter. During his first three years with the franchise, the team was still building its foundation and did not achieve much success. But once they got their chemistry right in 2015, the rest was history.

Since their first championship win in 2015, their three core players have lived the team’s success and failures together. But there is a possibility that the core might be broken up. That said, the player and the newly appointed General Manager – Mike Dunleavy Jr. are fairly confident about the contract extension. Thompson and Dunleavy Jr. expect to have a great season and believe the contract will serve as extra motivation for the vet.

Klay Thompson is currently on a five-year, $189.9 million max veteran contract, which he signed back in 2019. He was eligible for a contract extension after his fourth year and will become a free agent if both parties don’t come to an agreement. Joe Lacob, owner of the Golden State Warriors, recently, in an interview, expressed his optimism about bringing the player back. He understands the importance of keeping the core intact for the entirety of their careers and winning more championships in the process.