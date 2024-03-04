What is Caitlin Clark Majoring in and Other FAQs About Iowa Star’s College Life

Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates the win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

What is Caitlin Clark majoring in?

Caitlin Clark is majoring in marketing at the University of Iowa. She took the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) course in Marketing, Professional Sales, and Management. She began the Iowa academic journey in August 2020 and is expected to complete it by May 2024.

Why did Caitlin Clark pick marketing as her major?

Clark’s decision to pick marketing, as a major, was influenced by Nancy Abram, who is the Associate Professor of Practice and Marketing at the Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa. When Abram brought her students, working at Amazon and Google, to one of her lectures, Clark was impressed by Abrams’ impact on them to help them inculcate healthy habits.

She also liked the “problem-solving” approach pitched forth by the Professor. Therefore, to further enhance her brand, she picked up a marketing major at Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.

What was Caitlin Clark studying in her freshman year?

When Caitlin Clark enrolled at the University of Iowa, she was unsure what subject she wanted to major in. She took lectures from different courses but it was Associate Professor Nancy Abram’s lecture that swayed her to the marketing course.

When did Caitlin Clark become a starter on her college team?

During her collegiate career, Caitlin Clark has always been a starter, in all her 130 games for Iowa.

How many points did Caitlin Clark average as a freshman?

During her freshman year, Clark put up elite numbers, tallying 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. With 799 points, she led the NCAA Women’s Division 1 in scoring.

She shot 47.2% from the floor while nailing 3.9 threes per game on 40.6% shooting. She was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and also received Dawn Staley Award which is given to the best guard in women’s basketball.

How long has Caitlin Clark played for Iowa?

The talented guard is in the fourth year of her collegiate career at the University of Iowa. She started her official NCAA hoops journey on November 25, 2020, when she put up 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. In her four-year Iowa career, she put up 28.3 points, 8.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, per game, in 130 games.

Can Caitlin Clark play another year for Iowa?

Clark had the option to play for another year with Iowa. There were speculations that she might bypass the WNBA draft and opt for another year in the Hawkeyes jersey.

Will Caitlin Clark join the WNBA this year?

22-year-old Caitlin Clark has declared for the WNBA draft. As per the latest ESPN 2024 WNBA Draft projections, Clark is expected to be picked at #1 by the Indiana Fever, edging out Cameron Brink.