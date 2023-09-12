“What Stephen Curry’s Done to the Game of Basketball!”: Despite Michigan Ties with Magic Johnson, Draymond Green Puts Warriors Loyalty Ahead in PG Debate

Draymond Green had to join in and give his input on the debate of this off-season – Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry. Steph caused chaos when he dubbed himself as the greatest point guard ever earlier this summer. Since then, several analysts and enthusiasts have expressed their take on the contentious conversation. ESPN recently asked Green to make his pick, leaving him with the tough dilemma of choosing between his teammate from the Golden State Warriors and the legend who represented his alma mater.

Magic Johnson spent two years playing for the Michigan State Spartans before declaring for the NBA Draft in 1979. During the two-year stint, Johnson won a plethora of awards, including the 1979 NCAA Championship trophy. Draymond Green is also an alum of Michigan State.

Having played for the Spartans for all four of his college years, Green is extremely loyal to the Michigan side. Despite his love for his alma mater, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year backed Stephen Curry as his pick for the GOAT Point Guard debate.

Draymond Green believes Stephen Curry has had a huge influence on the sport

Green loves being a part of such intriguing debates. A pretty candid personality, the GSW leader doesn’t shy away from expressing his hot opinions on issues. Not trying to be diplomatic, Dray named Curry as the rightful recipient of the prestigious title.

According to the veteran forward, Chef Curry had a large impact on the game of basketball. As per Green, the Baby-Faced Assassin’s influence was enough to put him at a spot above Magic Johnson. Green told ESPN:

“What Steph Curry has done to the game of basketball, which I think is an even bigger compliment than what you’ve done for the game. What he’s done to the game of basketball…like how can he not be[the PG GOAT]?… As tough as it is cause that’s my Spartan dawg[Magic], it’s a very easy one for me. I gotta roll with the dawg that I rolled in with, and that’s Steph Curry.”

It is no surprise that Green has selected the player with whom he has shared the locker room for 11 years. However, while Steph has definitely revolutionized modern basketball, Johnson is often credited for saving the league. In terms of individual and team accolades, Johnson leads Curry by one more MVP, one more title, and two more Finals MVPs.

Just like the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate, this argument also seems to be at an impasse.

Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan had contrasting picks for the GOAT PG debate

The ongoing debate has not only analysts and enthusiasts indulging in hours’ worth of discussions, but has also received opinions from past and present legends of the game. Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan, two of the greatest athletes ever, decided to weigh in on the debate. Surprisingly, the two icons had contrasting picks.

Shaq has been a huge fan of Curry. Apart from referring to himself as the “Black Steph Curry”, the TNT analyst has often expressed his love for the sharpshooter. Tracking his social media activities, the Big Aristotle endorsed Steph’s claims of being the greatest Point Guard ever.

Michael Jordan, who prefers to keep himself away from such discussions, felt the need to voice his opinions as well. Giving a pretty direct answer, texting Stephen A. Smith as early as 5:54 AM, Jordan sided with Magic.