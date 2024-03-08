“Your Viral S**t Talking First Off”: Paul Pierce Breaks Down Viral Altercation with Draymond Green

Draymond Green is arguably one of the best trash-talkers in the game at the moment. While there are numerous instances where he showed his ability to get on people’s nerves, his interaction with Paul Pierce stands among his very best exhibitions. Recently, Pierce and Green had an opportunity to hash it out on the Draymond Green Show. The NBA veteran used the moment to break down what exactly happened and how he felt about it.

In 2017, Pierce was towards the end of his career. Knowing very well that his main role in the team is to bring championship DNA to the side. The 10-time All-Star averaged 2.8 minutes over 25 games. So, while he was on the bench for the majority of the time, Green couldn’t hold himself from sending a few shots his way. During their matchup, the Warriors star said, “Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that! You can’t get no farewell tour, they don’t love you like that! You ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe?”

Years later, the two got an opportunity to talk it out on Green’s podcast. Pierce said, “I’ve got to address your viral s**t talking, first off. Because you done said your side of it and I ain’t had a chance to say my side of it.” It all started with the way Green was guarding Blake Griffin. Since Pierce was the senior member on the team, he tried to encourage Griffin to not back down against the Warriors’ star. Sitting on the bench, he said, “I’m wolfin’ at you like nah, f**k that man. f**k him.”

Pierce’s words reached Green, prompting him to clap back at the NBA veteran. Green’s trash talk went on to gain a legendary stature and is still referred to by fans as one of the best verbal exchanges on an NBA court. However, as per Pierce, he didn’t hear what Green said about him at the time. Apparently, it was when he checked his Twitter after the game, that he found out just how vicious Green was with his words. Despite that, Pierce said that he respects the 34-year-old because he ‘keeps it real’ all the time.

Paul Pierce fired back at Draymond Green over his comments

Although during the recent appearance on Green’s show, Pierce admitted that there isn’t any bad blood between them, back in 2017 the story was a little different. After the clip went viral on the internet, the Celtics legend had to say something to get back at him. And Pierce chose probably the sorest spot to hit Green. He reminded the Warriors star of his 73-win season where they went trophyless after blowing a 3-1 lead.

As for his side of the story that he didn’t hear Green’s comment at the time, he has stuck with it since 2017, so, he might be telling the truth. After the infamous encounter, Pierce addressed the issue on ESPN, saying, “I couldn’t hear him.” The 46-year-old was one of the best trash-talkers in the league. So, if he heard Green’s comment on the court, that interaction would’ve been even more iconic.