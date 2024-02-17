Shannon Sharpe Net Worth: How Much Is the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Coach Worth in 2024?

Former NFL star and current ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe was picked as one of the two coaches for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Rapper 50 Cent was Sharpe’s assistant for the game as their team took on a roster coached by fellow ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe built an incredible reputation as an analyst on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, opposite Skip Bayless. He left the role in 2023 and joined ESPN on a massive multi-year deal. He’s among the highest-paid sports analysts on TV now. But how rich is the former NFL star? Let’s take a look at his net worth.

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth

Net Worth – $14 million

Date of Birth – June 26th, 1968

Age – 55

Nationality – American

Marital status – Single

‌Before Shannon Sharpe became one of the most sought-after analysts, he was a football star. After graduating high school, he played college football at Savannah State University. The tight end enjoyed a sensational college career, hauling 192 catches for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. His final season with the Savannah State Tigers was his finest, catching 61 passes for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Despite putting up video game numbers, Sharpe wasn’t a highly sought-after player in the 1990 NFL draft. He fell to the seventh round before finally being picked up by the Denver Broncos. He had a slow start to his NFL career but blossomed into a superstar tight end in his third season. In seven campaigns between 1992 and 1998, Sharpe caught 500 catches for 6,338 yards and 42 touchdowns and won two Super Bowls.

After an injury-riddled campaign in 1999, Sharpe and the Broncos parted ways and joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he won the Super Bowl in his debut campaign. Despite a productive year in 2001, Sharpe left the Ravens and returned to the Broncos in 2002.

He spent two seasons in his second stint with Denver before calling it a day on his glorious career. Sharpe finished his career with 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdown catches. He is one of only five tight ends with over 10,000 receiving yards. Sharpe reportedly earned $22.4 million in salary during his NFL career.

Sharpe was largely out of the public eye until 2016. when he joined Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ Undisputed. During the seven-year stint together, the Hall of Famer established himself as one of the most charismatic and entertaining analysts.

Shannon Sharpe has reportedly amassed a net worth of $14 million now.

How many Super Bowls did Shannon Sharpe win?

Shannon Sharpe won three Super Bowls during his 14-year NBA career. He was part of the Denver Broncos’ back-to-back title-winning roster in 1997 and 1998. He won his third Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000.

Is Shannon Sharpe a Hall of Famer?

Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and is one of only nine tight ends to earn the honor.

Does Shannon Sharpe have a nickname?

During Shannon Sharpe’s playing days, he was nicknamed The Shapeshifter due to his ability to make acrobatic catches on the field. In 2016, he earned the nickname ‘Unc’ and explained how it came about in an interview.

Is Shannon Sharpe still married?

Shannon Sharpe is currently single. He has never been married in his entire life. He has three children; Son Kiara, and daughters Kayla and Kaley.