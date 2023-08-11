3 Years Before His Retirement, Tom Brady’s Then $33,900,000 Worth Mansion Was Broken Into by a Homeless Man, Who Then Spent a Night on The Couple’s Couch

Back in 2020, three years before he announced his retirement, Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen had an unexpected overnight guest in their extravagant $33,900,000 worth Brookline mansion. This uninvited visitor turned out to be a 34-year-old homeless man who apparently had a very peculiar choice of accommodations. Blissfully unaware that he had made himself at home in the mansion of the famous power couple, the man found a cozy spot on their couch.

The security cameras had revealed the presence of an intruder. When police officers arrived, they discovered the man fast asleep on one of the couches in the basement. Presumably, the man was enjoying a moment of comfort without realizing the possibility of legal consequences. Some questions were also raised on the protocols of the company in charge of security, given the stature of the couple.

Brookline Police Got Hold of the Man Who Broke Into Tom Brady’s Home

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had a scare, finding a man sleeping on their couch at the Brookline home, back in 2020. It was at the crack of dawn, around 6 am, when the security company, that was keeping an eye on the luxurious property, alerted the local police.

They had observed a trespasser inside the property through a security camera. The Brookline police, were alerted by the firm about alarms being triggered at the residence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MonicaNBCBoston/status/1335942858944212994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The break-in occurred three years ago, when Brady and his family had already relocated to Florida after his departure from the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason. No occupants were present at the time of the scare, and thankfully the security cameras saved the day for the couple. As expected, the culprit was later arrested for trespassing on the private property which the then-power couple had listed for well over $33 million.

Inside the Luxurious Brookline Mansion

The five-bedroom home is located adjacent to The Country Club. It featured a wine room, yoga studio, gym, and guest house. However, back in 2021, it was reported that the mansion was bought for an undisclosed amount.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sothebysrealty/status/1199406297248075776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The impressive mansion, located at 112 Woodland, spans a substantial 12,112 square feet. While the sales price isn’t specified in the land record, the initial listing price was $39.5 million. It was later reduced to $33.9 million.

The mansion eventually went to a Boston area buyer. As expected, through the deal, the now-divorced couple of Brady and Gisele were able to rake in quite the moolah.