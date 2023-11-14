“Are You on Drugs?”: Stephen A Smith Absolutely Lost it When Questioned About Dak Prescott Being All Time Great Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys, recently delivered a stunning performance against the New York Giants, securing a 49-17 victory that will be remembered for a long time. This win was not just another achievement in their belt but a record-setting display of dominance, especially in the crushing first half. The highlight was the team’s impressive yardage, setting an all-time franchise record against their division rivals. The Cowboys’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, was in top form, leaving the Giants’ defense scrambling to keep up.

However, the post-game analysis took a turn when the discussion shifted to Dak Prescott’s place among the all-time great Dallas quarterbacks. This debate reached a boiling point on national television when Stephen A. Smith, known for his passionate and often fiery takes, was asked if Dak Prescott could be considered an all-time great Cowboys QB.

The conversation started with a seemingly simple question: “Is Dak already an all-time great Cowboys QB?” Smith’s reaction was one of utter disbelief. He demanded the question be repeated, expressing his shock that such a comparison was being made on live TV. His response was emphatic: “Oh my God… hell no!” Smith passionately argued that comparing Prescott to legends like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman was premature and unfounded.

He highlighted Staubach’s four Super Bowl appearances and two championships and Aikman’s three Super Bowl wins, setting a high bar for what constitutes an ‘all-time great’. He added, “We’re going to mention all-time greats as if this who’s never who’s got two playoff victories in nine years of play—is it eight years? I think it’s eight years, right?”

Smith pointed out that Prescott, despite being a strong player, only had two playoff victories in his eight-year career. He concluded by saying, “I think that you know you right up there, and in the same conversation, it’s Shannon. Are you on drugs? Hell no. No, stop it, y’all, stop it on end.”

Shannon Sharpe Echoes Stephen’s Sentiments

Adding to the debate, Shannon Sharpe, another respected voice in sports commentary, agreed with Smith. Sharpe emphasized the weight of championships in defining a quarterback’s legacy, especially when playing for a team with a history as rich as the Cowboys. “You play for the Cowboys; it’s all about championships,” Sharpe said.

He acknowledged Prescott’s talent but insisted that, without a championship, it’s premature to place him alongside Staubach and Aikman. He likened the situation to playing for the Lakers in the NBA, where performance is measured in titles.

Dak Prescott’s talent on the field is clear for all to see, but when it comes to where he stands among the legendary players of the Dallas Cowboys, there’s still much discussion to be had. This ongoing conversation about Prescott’s place in this prestigious lineage is a reminder of the significant history and standards associated with one of the NFL’s most iconic teams.