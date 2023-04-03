George Kittle Exposes Football World’s Brutal Reality by Comparing Getting Hit on the Field to Being In “Multiple Car Accidents”

It is no secret that offensive players in the NFL have to suffer a lot of pain every week. Whether it is a QB or a TE, or a WR, no one is spared from the world of hurt that defensive players throw at them. Now, with the NFL bringing a second Thursday Night game for all teams, not everyone is happy. Especially 49ers’ George Kittle, who uses a rather grim picture to describe what happens when he gets hit on the field.

It is undoubtedly a surprise for many to see Kittle react to the news this way. Especially knowing his love for wrestling, and his recent cameo in Wrestlemania 39. One would be led to think Kittle is a machine, comfortable in taking pain as he is in dealing it. However, football players are human too, and it seems the human in Kittle is really not fond of getting hit week after week.

George Kittle compares getting hit on the field to being in a car crash

Talking on ‘This Past Weekend’, Kittle tries his best to describe to Theo Von what it feels like when he is hit on the gridiron. “It’s like I’m in a car accident every Sunday, like multiple car accidents every Sunday,” he said. He then went on to explain how difficult the next few days are as well. Especially if he has to travel to another place for a game.

Kittle is not the first player to make such a comparison. Almost 5 years ago, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady made an almost similar comparison on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. Brady had previously called a football game “a scheduled car crash”, and doubled down on his statement during the show. Apparently, he’s been in a real car crash, so maybe he does know what he is talking about.

Kittle recently made an appearance at Wrestlemania 39 to help out Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee has been dipping his toes into the world of wrestling quite often. When he showed up to respond 2x WWE champion The Miz’s open challenge, many were probably only expecting a straightforward match. Almost no one was expecting to see George Kittle on the sidelines. What’s more, probably no one expected him to jump in and help McAfee beat The Miz.

Kittle’s love for wrestling is no secret. He even has a 49ers-themed mask, gifted to him by his favorite wrestler, Penta el Zero Miedo. It seems he enjoys the somewhat controlled and scripted violence in a WWE match. However, it does not remotely transfer to what he goes through on the gridiron, judging by his words.