“Biggest Finger Crossed Team in the NFL”: Dan Orlovsky Points to Luck as New York’s Biggest Frenemy in 2024

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the New York Jets are going all out this year. They have made quite a few changes on the offensive front, which will not only provide their shot-caller with ample protection but also maintain both running and passing the ball effectively. So, is it finally the year the Jets break the curse and make it to the playoffs? As it turns out, the majority of experts, including Dan Orlovsky, feel that the team can win it all this season, but there appears to be a catch.

Advertisement

During his recent banter session on ESPN’s Get Up, the former Lions QB argued that the Green Gang will easily advance up to the AFC title game if two of their wideouts tally 1000-yard seasons. Later, they discussed a clip featuring offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who was brought in to protect Rodgers’ blind side. He claimed in the video that his new team has already managed to acquire all the key pieces in the offseason and has a high probability of going all the way.

Reacting to Smith’s claims about the Jets’ moves this offseason, Dan Orlovsky expressed that the club has turned into the “Biggest finger crossed team in the NFL,” sending the entire discussion board into a frenzy. They all are aware of what happened last season, as are we, and the former NFL star feels that if the team is able to catch that ‘fortunate bug’ and avoid injuries, they’ll move mountains. Orlovsky even asserted that the Jets’ roster hasn’t been this exciting and hopeful in the past four decades.

Advertisement

“If they can somehow catch that fortunate bug, they’ll be really, really good,” Orlovsky said. “I mean, this is the most talented Jets football team certainly in my lifetime — I’m 40 years old.“

Orlovsky has high hopes for Aaron Rodgers, who is making a comeback from an Achilles injury. He is expecting the four-time MVP to return to his old form when he takes the field but also voiced his doubts about left tackle Tyron Smith, who, at the age of 33, has quite the history with injuries. The coaching lounge hasn’t been up to par either, making decisions that raised quite a few eyebrows last season.

New York Jets Draft Prediction 2024

The Green Gang has already acquired more than a few veterans to their roster. Garrett Wilson is going into the upcoming season on the back of another 1000-yard season, and he will have another companion this year in Mike Williams. Williams played just three games in 2023 with the Chargers before tearing his ACL. He is, however, expected to strengthen the receiving room.

So, the Jets are now expected to lock in on a tight end, and according to NFL.com, Brock Bowers out of Georgia could be the perfect answer. Going into the 2024 draft, the Jets have a total of eight draft picks. They are expected to add another tackle from the draft, who would have to hold the fort in case of any injury. The club has brought back Morgan Moses, who has a history of being reliable, but pundits feel that wouldn’t make do.

According to NewYorkJets.com, the Green Gang could select OT Joe Alt in the first round, who is more than able to bring stability to the offensive line. The club did run 13 different OL combinations last season, and we are very much aware of how that turned out. Star tackles Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State and Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State are also viable options.