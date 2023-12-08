Bill Belichick Assigned a Trade Value by High-Ranking NFL Executives

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in the middle of adversity. The six-time Super Bowl-winning team is experiencing the worst start to the season under the veteran head coach. Although they recorded a victory over the Steelers on Thursday, their record stands at 3-10, placing them far away from playoff contention.

Throughout the season, Belichick has faced scrutiny from critics to the extent that there were doubts about his longevity as the Patriots’ head coach. He has faced considerable criticism for his perceived inability to adapt, with some likening him to a dinosaur in the rapidly evolving NFL.

Despite achieving unprecedented success in the past 20 years as the Pats HC, critics attribute much of his success to Tom Brady. They pointed out that the Patriots, under Belichick, cannot even secure a playoff berth after ruling the league for two decades.

However, the challenges at Foxborough have not deterred three high-ranking NFL executives from rival teams, who have gone as far as to assign a trade value to the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Bill Belichick is Still a Highly Valued and Sought Coach in the NFL

Belichick is facing challenges in his role as the Patriots head coach. But that hasn’t deterred the rival’s team from placing a value on the legendary coach. According to NFL National Insider Jeff Howe, three high-ranking executives from opposing teams were surveyed. They all believe the 71-year-old Bill Belichick could be worth as much as a first-round draft pick, reports the Athletic.

Despite a win over the Steelers, the Patriots are still on track to obtain 1st round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. This could potentially help the team secure new talent and provide the necessary boost to a struggling franchise. However, there is a prevailing sentiment that Belichick may no longer be the right man to capitalize on such a situation, given his questionable recent acquisitions.

If Robert Kraft chooses not to fire Belichick, another possible scenario could involve parting ways with him through trading. They could potentially get another first-round pick in the process. Numerous good teams boasting strong squads and multiple first-round picks might be interested in acquiring Belichick’s services. The Panthers, Commanders, and the Bears all have decent squads. They also have good young QBs who could thrive under the guidance of an 8-time SB-winning coach.

Belichick ushered in unparalleled success for a franchise that hadn’t secured SB before his arrival. Building two dynasties with a young 6th-round QB, he enjoyed over 2 decades of dominance. The Brady-Belichick era produced 6 Lombardy trophies along with 9 AFC championships. However, his success dwindled once Brady departed, and several of the team stars decided to hang up their cleats.

In his role as general manager, Belichick displayed a talent for identifying undervalued players and successfully rebuilding squads. However current situation seems different. Mac Jones falls short of the caliber of Brady. Belichick is also no longer the same coach grinding out wins. Questions have arisen regarding his philosophy and his ability to engage with the current crop of players.

The Patriots are 3-10 this season and take on the Chiefs. However, when the season ends, Bill will go down as the greatest coach in the Patriots and NFL history. He still has a lot to offer. It would be mutually beneficial for all parties to part ways amicably rather than tainting a firmly established legacy.