Patrick Mahomes and Family Partners With Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS For a ‘Holidays’ Special Campaign

After the NBA, Kim Kardashian seems to be making moves in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and fam have now partnered with Kim’s SKIMS holiday campaign. The Mahomes and their two children — son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, and daughter Sterling Skye, are the new faces of the annual holiday spot for Kim Kardashian’s clothing empire.

The First Family of Football became SKIMS’ Holiday family of the year as they donned some red flannel SKIMS fits and posed alongside giant red teddy bears for the holiday campaign. This was the Mahomies’ first campaign as a family.

The campaign was released days after SKIMS partnered up with the NBA. The association announced that SKIMS will be the official underwear partner of the NBA, the WNBA, and USA Basketball, in a multi-year partnership. The partnership was kicked off after SKIMS forayed into men’s underwear and released a marketing campaign spearheaded by rising Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Mahomies’ Thoughts on the Campaign

The Mahomies became a part of their first-ever family campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Talking of the special moment, Patrick Mahomes shared in a press release,

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Brittany shared snapshots from the shoot on her Instagram, and captioned it “The holidays start with @skims.” The former soccer player also shared her thoughts on the photo shoot and said,

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

Patrick Mahomes seems to be everywhere ever since winning the Super Bowl last season. The QB and his family have shot up in fame after his two Super Bowl wins and it seems that he’s only going upwards. The SKIMS campaign is just the latest addition to the QB’s collection of ad campaigns.