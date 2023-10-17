Bucs Believe They Are on a Better Footing Than With Tom Brady Last Season

Baker Mayfield has uplifted the spirits of the Bucs fans with his performance. Although the team stands 3-2 after the Lions matchup, the Bucs believe they are playing better football than last year when they were with Tom Brady. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington visited the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to cover the Lions vs Bucs game.

Jeff revealed that an important person inside One Buc palace told him that the Bucs were in a better spot than last year, according to Joe Bucs Fan. Darlington’s insider insights fuel the narrative that the Bucs with Baker Mayfield at the helm are indeed charting a more promising course.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playing Better Without Tom Brady?

According to Jeff, a trusted figure inside the One Buc Palace told him that the team firmly believes they are in a superior position than last season when Tom Brady led the charge. Darlington is a local standout from Seminole High School. He carries both credibility and local ties with himself. His observation that the Bucs are a team brimming with "confidence and swagger" aligns with what fans have witnessed on the field.

According to Jeff, a trusted figure inside the One Buc Palace told him that the team firmly believes they are in a superior position than last season when Tom Brady led the charge. Darlington is a local standout from Seminole High School. He carries both credibility and local ties with himself. His observation that the Bucs are a team brimming with “confidence and swagger” aligns with what fans have witnessed on the field.

“I was speaking with one Bucs source yesterday who told me that this team, his favorite part about this team, is the fact that a lot of people thought they’d be terrible without Tom Brady. They heard it all along, and they actually now feel that they are playing better football than they were last season,” says Darlington.

The source within the Bucs organization also expressed admiration for the team’s resilience in the face of critics who predicted doom without Tom Brady. This revelation doesn’t come out of the blue, especially for those who witnessed the former Bucs QB steering a struggling Bucs offense last season, averaging a modest 18 points per game.

The Bucs are indeed outshining their past performance. The team is eager to set a bold tone for what could be a promising season under the leadership of Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield Suffers Injury Against the Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers succumbed to a 20-6 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Bucs were clearly struggling to find an offensive rhythm. They were inefficient on third downs (2-12) and were unable to penetrate the Lions defense. The trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Josh Reynolds exploited gaps in the Bucs’ defense.

It was a challenging game for star quarterback Baker Mayfield, who endured an arm injury that turned out to be a contusion. Mayfield had completed 19 of 37 passes for 206 yards and an interception. Before the injury, he was seen with a bloody finger on his right hand earlier in the game.

Mayfield refrained from using his injuries as excuses. The Bucs’ offensive struggle against the Lions marked their lowest-scoring game this season but they still maintain their lead in the NFC South. However, they’ll be hoping that Baker Mayfield returns to action as soon as possible.