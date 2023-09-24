Days Before Obliterating Deion Sanders’ Defense, Bo Nix Showered Praise on the Colorado HC For Doing the Unthinkable

Bo Nix, the star quarterback who features for Oregon, recently obliterated Deion Sanders’ unit’s defense. However, days before taking on the Buffaloes, Nix had showered incessant praise on Deion for doing the unthinkable at Colorado after taking over the head coach’s role last December.

Nix, who turned out to be a tough nut to crack for the Buffs in their 4th game of the season, per a video uploaded on GO Ducks, had credited Coach Prime for transforming the entire program at CU, a feat that isn’t easy to achieve. Last night, Nix led the Oregon Ducks to a thumping 42-6 victory against the Buffs.

Bo Nix Heaped Praise on CU Head Coach Deion Sanders

Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix led his side to an exceptional victory over Coach Prime’s hugely talked about team. However, days before heading into the all-important clash against the Buffs, he was full of praise for Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders for transforming things at CU.

Talking about Coach Prime’s impressive start and turnaround in CU, Nix claimed that he hadn’t seen anything like this happen before. “It’s awesome. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it happen before,” Nix said per Go Ducks’ postgame video. “A complete turnaround of a program, that’s really hard to do in college football, especially in today’s day and age.”

Bo Nix even talked about his relationship with Coach Prime which goes back a few years. Sanders is known for his never-say-die attitude, and Nix respects that aspect of his personality.“Coach Prime and I go back,” Nix added. “He was my coach at the Under Armour game. I know him. I know how fierce of a competitor he is. He does a good job of being a leader and being a coach. He has his team ready to play.”

Sanders’ appointment has had a massive impact on CU’s football program so far, and the success that the Buffs have had on the gridiron will eventually lead to several other benefits for the University in the future. However, Bo Nix’s stellar showing has brought up a few chinks in the armour of Coach Prime’s team, which the head coach needs to address quickly.

Bo Nix Shines Bright During Oregon Ducks’ Incredible Performance Against the Buffaloes

The Oregon Ducks recorded a massive victory over the Buffaloes last night, with quarterback Bo Nix leading the team’s offense admirably. The college football veteran, seemed to accurately make throws for fun, completing 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards. He even recorded three touchdowns and one interception to go along with nine rushing yards.

Needless to say, he comfortably outshined CU quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who himself has set lofty standards over the past few games. Nix’s performance on the night has helped him put his name back in the fray for the Heisman Trophy Winner’s position.

The Ducks are currently 4-0 this season and have passed their biggest test so far. On the other hand, Deion’s boys would now be under a lot of pressure in their upcoming games, as the kind of badgering they were handed by Oregon was just too much to handle.