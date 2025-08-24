Deion Sanders Posts Cryptic Message After Sons Shilo and Shedeur’s Unsuccessful Preseason Outings

It’s funny how things can completely flip in the span of just a few days. Before Saturday, Deion Sanders must have been a relieved father, seeing his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, perform so well in their respective debuts. But the duo may have unsettled that sense of calm in their father with their performances since then.

Starting with Shedeur, after scoring two touchdowns in his debut against the Eagles in Week 1, he completely lost the plot in the Week 3 preseason game against the Rams.

Lining up behind a makeshift Cleveland Browns offensive line, the rookie quarterback attempted just six passes, completing three for 14 yards, while being sacked five times for a staggering loss of 41 yards. By the time he was pulled, the Browns’ offense had registered -27 yards with him under center.

Meanwhile in Tampa Bay, Shilo was ejected from the Buccaneers’ preseason finale against the Bills after throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson. The altercation began with aggressive blocking from Davidson before Shilo retaliated, prompting officials to toss the Colorado product from the game just hours before roster cuts.

Head coach Todd Bowles understandably was upset with the rookie’s actions and didn’t mince words about the incident. “You can’t throw punches in this league … that’s inexcusable,” Bowles said. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

For Shilo, an undrafted free agent fighting to make the final 53-man roster, the timing couldn’t have been worse. The 25-year-old was already in a tight battle for a backup safety spot, and his moment of lost composure could prove costly, especially with Tampa Bay needing to trim the roster from 90 players to 53.

Against this backdrop of setbacks for the brothers, their father, Deion Sanders, may have indirectly made his feelings known about their situations with an Instagram message. Posting a highlighted passage from Proverbs, he wrote:

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; Think about Him in all your ways, and He will guide you on the right paths… Don’t consider yourself to be wise; fear the LORD and turn away from evil.”

Even the caption had a hopeful tone, filled with gratitude and faith: “Thank u Lord for Your Word! #CoachPrime”

While Deion Sanders didn’t specify the context of his post, fans knew it was about Shilo and Shedeur, as they replied accordingly.

“Both of them are going to be good! This is a part of their test, that will ultimately lead them to their TESTIMONY! My prayers are with you all,” wrote a fan.

“These young Kings are going through trials and turbulence BUT, it shall come to pass. God is protecting them,” another penned. A third added, “Nephew is going to be all right”.

One fan, meanwhile, didn’t see the post as a commentary on Deion Sanders’ kids. She found it helpful for her personal battles, perhaps the intended target for the post: “Thank you, I needed this message fr! Just lost my spouse 3 weeks ago”.

For a father who has been both a supporter and a mentor to his sons, Deion Sanders’ post felt less like a coincidence and more like a reminder.

With Shedeur battling questions about opportunity and Shilo fighting to salvage his NFL hopes, Coach Prime’s message underscored where he believes the answers lie: not in circumstance, but in faith and discipline, which the brothers need the most right now.