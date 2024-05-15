mobile app bar

Chael Sonnen Alleges His Mother Planned to Bribe UFC Matchmaker $50,000 to Secure His Spot in the Company

Souvik Roy
Published

Chael Sonnen Alleges His Mother Planned to Bribe UFC Matchmaker $50,000 to Secure His Spot in the Company

Chael Sonnen
Credits: Imago

Chael Sonnen is well known for cooking up conspiracy theories related to the UFC, although his latest claim is quite hard to believe. ‘The American Gangster’ recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, where the two talked about the 47-year-old’s time in the UFC. However, Sonnen soon made a shocking revelation claiming that his mother had planned to bribe the UFC authorities to secure his future in the promotion.

During the conversation with Johnson, Sonnen took a trip down memory lane and traveled back to the late 2000s. He talked about how there were a lot of young prospects back then who were looking to make their mark in the premier MMA organization in the world. However, his mom had worked out a completely different method to cement his position in the promotion

The 47-year-old specified that his mother had fixed “$50,000” as the amount she would bribe. He even mentioned that she chose the former UFC matchmaker, Joe Silva, as the person to bribe, saying,

My mother hatched a plan to bribe Joe Silva fifty grand [$50k] to get me a UFC contract.”

Most UFC fans are aware of the fact Sonnen often adds spice to his stories to make them more interesting. Hence, nobody except him or his mother can detail the percentage of truth in this statement.

Still, irrespective of all that, gone are those days when Sonnen used to hunt for ways to get into the UFC. His current stature in the UFC indicates that his mother can be pretty proud of his ‘Bad’ son.

Chael Sonnen is also a UFC Hall Of Famer now

The induction of the UFC legends, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Frankie Edgar, and Wanderlei Silva into the UFC Hall Of Fame presented fans with a collection of wholesome moments this year. The UFC 300 also provided fans with a similar moment when the UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, announced that ‘The Bad Guy’ will make his way into the UFC Hall Of Fame for his enthralling encounter against Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at UFC 117.

Comparing Sonnen’s current stature in the UFC to his condition in the late 2000s will clarify how he has come a long way in the promotion. His journey from hypothetically bribing his way into the UFC to getting inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame indicates that his mother has every reason to be proud of her son.

