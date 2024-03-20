Horrible Food Tweet Makes Lamar Jackson Hilariously Question His Blackness; “Whole Time I’ve Been White”

Ravens’ star QB Lamar Jackson is having some fun on social media this offseason. From trolling Tiki Barber and his ex-teammates who left him in free agency, to trolling himself, Jackson is staying active on the internet. This time, the QB hilariously questioned his identity after a perplexing tweet emerged.
A user on X Juliet Hardt threw off people with the picture of a meal, and her accompanying caption. She shared a picture of a dish that looks quite like a scaly arm, and not a food item, and captioned it, “You ain’t black if you never ate this.”
Some trolled Jackson back as they tweeted:
One fan even shared an image of the star quarterback as a white man, and the result was hilarious. Lamar Jackson has been having quite a lot of fun on social media these days, making the most of the time off he has from a long and hectic regular season. After trolling Tiki Barber, Jackson took to X to show some love to a boxing legend.
Lamar Jackson Having the Most Fun on Twitter
A couple of days ago, Lamar Jackson was left delighted by a video of boxing legend Mike Tyson. But Tyson was neither working out in the video nor in a fight. Rather, it was a fun video of the legend, accidentally causing a hilarious scene. In the video, Tyson can be seen playing with Russian social media star Hasbullah as if he were a kid, in what seems to be a hilarious misunderstanding.
Lamar Jackson reshared the video on his X platform and captioned it “Mike funny asf on accident,” obviously tickled by this incident. Jackson is on a rampage on social media these days, making a connection with his fans like never before. If he’s been getting help by a social media team, they surely deserve a raise.
