Horrible Food Tweet Makes Lamar Jackson Hilariously Question His Blackness; “Whole Time I’ve Been White”

Nidhi
Published

"He is It": 3 Years Before Signing $260 Million Deal, Lamar Jackson Was Showered With Incessant Praise by Ed Reed

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens’ star QB Lamar Jackson is having some fun on social media this offseason. From trolling Tiki Barber and his ex-teammates who left him in free agency, to trolling himself, Jackson is staying active on the internet. This time, the QB hilariously questioned his identity after a perplexing tweet emerged.

A user on X Juliet Hardt threw off people with the picture of a meal, and her accompanying caption. She shared a picture of a dish that looks quite like a scaly arm, and not a food item, and captioned it, “You ain’t black if you never ate this.”

Lamar Jackson hopped on to the tweet with a hilarious response as he replied, “Whole time I’ve been white,” with a smirking emoji. Fans were completely floored by the tweet and the Ravens QB’s subsequent response to the bizarreness of the whole thing. Many people were forced to question their racial identity at the image of this strange delicacy as some said:

Some trolled Jackson back as they tweeted:

One fan even shared an image of the star quarterback as a white man, and the result was hilarious. Lamar Jackson has been having quite a lot of fun on social media these days, making the most of the time off he has from a long and hectic regular season. After trolling Tiki Barber, Jackson took to X to show some love to a boxing legend.

Lamar Jackson Having the Most Fun on Twitter

A couple of days ago, Lamar Jackson was left delighted by a video of boxing legend Mike Tyson. But Tyson was neither working out in the video nor in a fight. Rather, it was a fun video of the legend, accidentally causing a hilarious scene. In the video, Tyson can be seen playing with Russian social media star Hasbullah as if he were a kid, in what seems to be a hilarious misunderstanding.

Lamar Jackson reshared the video on his X platform and captioned it “Mike funny asf on accident,” obviously tickled by this incident. Jackson is on a rampage on social media these days, making a connection with his fans like never before. If he’s been getting help by a social media team, they surely deserve a raise.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

