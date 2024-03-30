“I Have the Patrick Mahomes, I Have Joe Burrow”: James Jones Just Can’t Stop Showering Praises on Michael Penix Jr.

Last night saw one of the hottest college prospects Michael Penix Jr. put on a clinic at the Washington Pro Day. The QB, known for his unique arm throw motion put his talent on display when he made a jaw-dropping 75m deep completion pass. However, Penix Jr. took things to another level he completed his 40-yard dash at a sub 4.6 second time. Michael’s serious pace came as a surprise as it is very unlike for QBs to be this fast.

The Washington player’s talent seriously stunned everyone including James Jones who expressed his awe for Penix at The Herd with Colin Cowherd show. The former WR sat down with popular NFL analyst Colin Cowherd earlier today and first complimented Penix’s ability to be one of the best pocket passers from the collegiate circuit. James went on to say that the Huskies player is even better than probable overall number 1 draft pick Caleb Williams in this regard.

However, James did admit that Penix being a great pocket passer wasn’t surprising. What surprised him like all of us was his speed. James Jones opined that with his lightning-fast speed, he has become an undeniable prospect for all the teams. The former NFL WR opined that Penix has the potential to be an elite passer like Mahomes, Burrow, Rodgers, and Wilson while also having this super fast speed,

“We can truly sit here and say that he’s arguably the best passer in the draft you know; especially in the pocket. Obviously the off-schedule throws and all that type of stuff out of the pocket, you get that to Caleb, but inside the pocket, this dude is phenomenal. So coming in, we all knew Penix in the pocket was going to be a really good quarterback in the league and now he just showed you that I have the Patrick Mahomes, I have Joe Burrow, I have the Aaron Rodgers in his prime, I have the Russell Wilson to where I don’t want to run but if I have to, okay I will.”

Host Colin agreed with his guest’s sentiment and went on to add that due to his pro-day exploits, he has made a considerable jump in the draft board.

Michael Penix Jr. Jumped 10 Spots in The Draft Board?

Colin Cowherd after hearing James’ claims drew parallels between Penix Jr. with Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud. The analyst reminded James that the last two QBs from the collegiate circuit who ran well like Penix were the above mentioned too. And considering how successful they have become in the league, it’s a no-brainer for teams to place a bet on Penix Jr. Colin thus claimed that Michael with his Pro Bowl display has bumped his pick by at least 10 spots.

“Let me give you the last two quarterbacks who did this. Herbert and CJ Stroud. We didn’t think they ran either and then Herbert’s last game for Oregon against the Badgers, and CJ Stroud against Georgia, and we all went oh they run. So I honestly watched this yesterday and I thought oh he may move up 10 spots.”

James agreed with Colin’s claims. He delved more into the reasoning by analyzing the Pro Day performance of Penix yesterday. The former WR noted that the QB looked in a really good passing knick. However, his running ability has added a new dimension to his game. James argued that with his pace, he can develop mastery in making off-script plays and creating magic when the system is not working.

With many NFL teams working on a set system, it’s often the teams with players who create magic that triumph when the system gets countered by the opposition. Thus Jones agreed that Penix Jr’s Pro Day exploits have raised his stocks higher.

All said and done, it will be exciting to see where Michael Penix Jr. ends up. With the media chatter all around Caleb Williams – Jayden Daniels – and Drake Maye; it’s heartening to see a deserving talent like Penix get his flowers.