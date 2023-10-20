“I’m About to Push This Podium Over”: Dolphins HC Had the Most ‘Mike McDaniel-Type’ Response to a Query About Tua Tagovailoa’s Efficacy

Mike McDaniel Reveals the Reason Behind Showing Mercy to Sean Payton’s Broncos by Not Pursuing All-Time Scoring Record; “10 Times Out of 10, You Concede in Those Situations”

The Dolphins are sailing through their games this season with a strategy that’s turning heads and breaking records. At the helm of this remarkable journey? Mike McDaniel is a coach whose playbook has bewildered opponents and led the Dolphins to one victory after another. His secret weapon, you ask? None other than Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback who’s been nothing short of sensational, racking up stats that have the whole league talking.

Advertisement

However, is Tua truly the powerhouse performer, or is he a good quarterback made great by the exceptional talent around him? This question has sparked discussions, with many asserting that Tua’s success is less about his individual brilliance and more about the well-oiled machine that is the Dolphins’ offense, crafted meticulously by McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel Defends His Quarterback

Sports Illustrated featured a clip that’s now the talk of the town. In it, Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins’ HC, fiercely addressed a reporter’s question about whether other quarterbacks could replicate what Tua is achieving given the talent surrounding him. His initial response was, “I’m about to push this podium over.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1714751983423267094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McDaniel passionately defended the collective effort of the team, emphasizing that success isn’t about individual players—whether it’s him, Tua, or Tyreek Hill—but rather the result of their collaborative hard work.

“My answer to that would be, Who the F cares? Because it is a team, we’re working together, and I know one thing: I’ve coached a long time, and I haven’t seen people do what our guys do.”

He illustrated this by pointing out that even the same plays look different depending on who’s executing them, a nod to the unique skills and dedication that players like Tua bring to the field. So, when McDaniel says, “Don’t try me on other players,” it’s a clear message—he’s not here to undermine his players’ efforts.

Echoes of skepticism: Chris Simms Weighs in

However, the debate doesn’t end with McDaniel’s impassioned defense. A YouTube video of the same press conference gained traction, particularly due to analyst Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk.

Advertisement

Simms acknowledges Tua’s prowess but holds a view that aligns with the skepticism: there’s a “substantial amount” of QBs who could achieve what Tua is doing within the Dolphins’ current setup. It’s not about downplaying Tua’s talent, Simms explains, but rather about recognizing the system’s role in bolstering quarterbacks’ stats.

Whether it’s McDaniel’s vehement defense or Simms’ measured skepticism, the discourse surrounding Tua’s performance this season reflects broader sports debates about individual talent versus system strength. What’s undeniable, however, is that both Tua and the Dolphins are enjoying a remarkable season.