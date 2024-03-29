“He’s Not Going to Sit and Watch Film All Weekend”: Colin Cowherd Warns Jets Fans About the Upcoming Season With Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers was signed by the New York Jets, the Jets fans’ excitement went through the roof. After all, he was supposed to solve the 2022 Zach Wilson experiment that failed badly. Unfortunately, Rodgers found himself injured early on in the season and the Jets fans had to see the return of Zach Wilson for the rest of the season. Luckily for them, Aaron Rodgers is back this season after a horror show that was last season.
With the Jets fans again preparing themselves to witness Aaron Rodgers in full flow, popular NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has some news for them. In the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the analyst went on his usual criticism against Rodgers and questioned the QB’s commitment. Colin opined that Rodgers with his controversies doesn’t seem to be committed to the Jets like his peers.
He opined that the only way for Rodgers to switch off from his casual approach is to be focused like Cousins or obsessed like Brady. Colin then revealed that he has heard from multiple sources that Rodgers barely makes an effort to prepare for that game by watching the game films. He instead chills during the weekends by reading or listening to music. He is not. a workaholic like the greats of his generation and thus Cowherd believes Aaron is not as committed as people think he is.
“I also think Aaron isn’t quite as committed as a lot of the young guys who are bigger stronger. I think the only way to be good is sort of to be focused like Kirk Cousins later or obsessed like Brady. I don’t think there’s a way to be casual and Aaron, you know I’ve heard this from multiple people that he’s not going to sit and watch the game film all weekend. That’s not what he’s going to do as a personality. He’s going to read some things, listen to music, and do his own thing. He is not Brady on the film, he’s not Payton; he’s not Brees as a workaholic.”
Collin Cowherd Believes Aaron Rodgers is Aging Faster Than His Peers
“It’s like a rock star you know, the Bonos and the band’s edges that have survived didn’t have long periods of drug use; like they took care of their body. They partied but they have aged very well. The bands that didn’t have it, like I think Aaron didn’t quite take the same level of care and I think he’s aging faster than other guys.”
“The one thing he has going that Payton lost, and Brees lost is their arms failed them you know. Rodgers’ arm is still strong, so to me, he’s still going to be able to function but I think his day and age of him just being some lock Elite player; it’s been gone now.”