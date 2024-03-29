“He’s Not Going to Sit and Watch Film All Weekend”: Colin Cowherd Warns Jets Fans About the Upcoming Season With Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers was signed by the New York Jets, the Jets fans’ excitement went through the roof. After all, he was supposed to solve the 2022 Zach Wilson experiment that failed badly. Unfortunately, Rodgers found himself injured early on in the season and the Jets fans had to see the return of Zach Wilson for the rest of the season. Luckily for them, Aaron Rodgers is back this season after a horror show that was last season.

Advertisement

With the Jets fans again preparing themselves to witness Aaron Rodgers in full flow, popular NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has some news for them. In the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the analyst went on his usual criticism against Rodgers and questioned the QB’s commitment. Colin opined that Rodgers with his controversies doesn’t seem to be committed to the Jets like his peers.

He opined that the only way for Rodgers to switch off from his casual approach is to be focused like Cousins or obsessed like Brady. Colin then revealed that he has heard from multiple sources that Rodgers barely makes an effort to prepare for that game by watching the game films. He instead chills during the weekends by reading or listening to music. He is not. a workaholic like the greats of his generation and thus Cowherd believes Aaron is not as committed as people think he is.

Advertisement

“I also think Aaron isn’t quite as committed as a lot of the young guys who are bigger stronger. I think the only way to be good is sort of to be focused like Kirk Cousins later or obsessed like Brady. I don’t think there’s a way to be casual and Aaron, you know I’ve heard this from multiple people that he’s not going to sit and watch the game film all weekend. That’s not what he’s going to do as a personality. He’s going to read some things, listen to music, and do his own thing. He is not Brady on the film, he’s not Payton; he’s not Brees as a workaholic.”

Advertisement

Colin’s opinions had a polarising effect on the NFL world. A large number of Rodgers fans first took charge and pointed out how Colin has always hated Rodgers. They also noted how most of his analysis goes wrong.

Packers fans meanwhile couldn’t care less as they knew this would happen.

A few sections of fans also took offense at Colin comparing Rodgers with Peyton and Drew as they believed he was better than both. Jets fans also aren’t concerned about Cowherd’s assessment as they have full faith in Aaron and his abilities.

The analyst and his co-host John Middlekauff then expressed their skepticism on Rodgers’s ability to stay elite this season as they opined his fitness levels are dropping.

Collin Cowherd Believes Aaron Rodgers is Aging Faster Than His Peers

After questioning Aaron Rodgers’ commitment, Cowherd then speculated that the QB is aging faster. He likened the QB to typical rock band musicians who always party hard and don’t take care of themselves. Cowherd believed that Rodgers is similar to them and thus is aging faster than his peers.

“It’s like a rock star you know, the Bonos and the band’s edges that have survived didn’t have long periods of drug use; like they took care of their body. They partied but they have aged very well. The bands that didn’t have it, like I think Aaron didn’t quite take the same level of care and I think he’s aging faster than other guys.”

However, co-host for the day John Middlekauff came saw the silver lining, and opined that unlike Payton and Drew Brees who lost their arm strength at the end of their careers, Rodgers isn’t like them. Middlekauf believes that Rodgers’ arm is the only thing keeping him in the game right now. However, he did agree with Colin that gone are the days of Rodgers being an elite talent.