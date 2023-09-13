Eli Manning, Ryan Fitzpatrick React to a Tom Brady Graphic in Jets Jersey, Moments After Aaron Rodgers’ Horrific Injury; “It Might Be Happening”

The Jets received a big shock after watching Aaron Rodgers go down 75 seconds into his debut game. But soon after that happened, a Tom Brady graphic in the Jets uniform went viral on X. Later during the third quarter of the game, Eli Manning and Ryan Fitzpatrick reacted to it, guessing if that will ever be a reality.

Advertisement

Peyton and Eli Manning hosted the popular broadcast ‘ManningCast‘ on Monday Night Football and the special guest on their show was NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Eli Manning sparked an interesting conversation with Ryan when the Tom Brady graphic went viral, asking if Brady could think of un-retiring only to replace Aaron Rodgers as Jets QB1.

Eli Manning, Ryan Fitzpatrick React to Viral Tom Brady Graphic

Aaron Rodgers was a ray of hope for the Jets fans to take them to the promised land this season. However, things fell apart when he popped his Achilles tendon in the fourth snap of the game and was rushed for medical assistance. This left the Jets with Zach Wilson as the QB1 for the rest of the season which sparked a wave of interest from fans.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EmersonLotzia/status/1701407978329354455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the top contenders for the fans to replace Aaron was GOAT Tom Brady. The craze is so high for his unretirement that his Jets graphic went viral in no time. Reacting to it, Eli Manning jokingly said, “There it is. It’s on the word. It might be happening.” To which Fitzpatrick added, “Is number 12 available?” This made Eli say, “I think Joe Namath would let him let Brady have it.”

Joe Namath also allowed Aaron Rodgers to have jersey number 12 which Rodgers disagreed with, to respect Namath’s legacy. However, this seems unlikely with Tom Brady since the NFL great has hung his boots for good. He was recently honored by the Patriots for his incredible 20 years with the franchise which was a memorable celebration.

Will Tom Brady Unretire For the New York Jets?

Although Aaron Rodgers’ early injury has created much intrigue about the QB1 role in New York, it seems Tom Brady is not the answer for it. As per reports, Senior NFL Insider, Dianna Russini of The Athletic has already turned down the chance of Brady unretiring. She has blatantly nullified any such claims which refer to Brady’s link with the Jets.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1701663861818999160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

That said, a couple of veterans have pitched their interest to join the star-studded Jets squad. One of them is Colin Kaepernick whose agents expressed his interest to join the Jets. However, the Jets denied him a chance. While another veteran who took a chance at the Jets was Robert Griffin III, who believed he would get rejected before he even pitched in. It will be interesting to see who gets the chance to replace Aaron in the unit.