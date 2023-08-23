Jalen Ramsey Finally Responds to ‘Is NFL Scripted’ Query; “I Would Probably Get 3-4 Super Bowls Already”

Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins’ star cornerback, and other prominent NFL heroes, recently provided their respective takes on the queries about the league possibly being scripted. While some straightway called the ‘NFL Rigged’ rumors utter nonsense, some of the cheeky ones decided to respond with a touch of sarcasm.

While answering ‘is the NFL Rigged’ query, in a recently video uploaded by NFL Network on Instagram, prominent NFL stars were observed suggesting that fixing the entire competition across months, outcomes, hits and everything else, sounds too good to be true. However, there were a few of them who decided to play around while answering the query.

NFL Stars Have Their Say on the Debate Surrounding Whether the League is Scripted

The National Football League is arguably one of the most competitive sporting leagues in the world with breathtaking action guaranteed in almost every game. While this speaks volumes about the NFL’s quality, it has also given rise to certain theories about the NFL being scripted, all of which were recently debunked by Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey and other NFL stars.

The 28-year-old set the record straight claiming that the NFL isn’t scripted. Ramsey joked that he would have already won numerous Super Bowl championships and MVP awards in the event of the NFL being scripted. “If it was scripted, I promise you I would probably get about 3-4 Super Bowls already with a couple of MVPs. Some record-breaking storyline, it ain’t scripted!” Jalen Ramsey exulted while answering.

Even former NFL safety, Ryan Clark joined in on the conversation about following scripts in the NFL. Clark made a cryptic reference to the heartbreaking defeat he suffered in Super Bowl XLV during his time with the Steelers. He claimed that he did not receive any scripts for that particular game. “If the NFL is scripted, nobody handed me the script for the Super Bowl we lost,” Clark said.

Several other current NFL players as Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Terron Armstead, Xavier McKinney and NFL Network host, MJ Acosta also helped maintain the NFL’s integrity as they debunked the ‘Rigged’ theories completely. However, New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence set himself apart from the rest with a sarcastic response of his own, stating that the NFL is indeed scripted.

Arian Foster’s Sarcastic Comments Rekindled the Scripted Debate in the NFL

A few months ago, ex-NFL star Arian Foster rekindled the rumours of the league potentially following a script during his appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing.” The 36-year-old sarcastically explained how the NFL is rigged saying that it was all about following a particular script during training sessions. He further went on to state that they knew beforehand everything that would happen on the gridiron but still had to put on a show for the audience.

“We were really dedicated to it. So, it was more so like that’s what practice was about – it was about practising the script. This is what goes on, this is what we have to do … WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen. You still gotta put on a show,” Foster said, per Fox News.

Foster’s cheeky comments made even the most prominent conspiracy theorists smile.