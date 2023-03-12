HomeSearch

Jalen Ramsey NFL trade details: Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams engage in blockbuster trade for star cornerback

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 12/03/2023

Jalen Ramsey NFL trade details: Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams engage in blockbuster trade for star cornerback

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey is officially a Miami Dolphin. After weeks of speculation, the star cornerback was finally traded out of the Los Angeles Rams and will be a major part of an up-and-coming Dolphins team.

Ramsey has been a shutdown corner for a long time now, and now, he’ll be part of his third NFL team. Ramsey came into his own as a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that was one of the best in the league from around 2016-2018.

The Jaguars’ defense carried the team in the 2017 season, taking them all the way to the AFC Championship Game. Jacksonville held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of that game before Brady led another one of his classic comebacks.

After the Jaguars team fell apart, Ramsey was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams where he established himself as an anchor of the team. The Rams’ defense thrived off Ramsey’s energy and in the process, they made it to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, winning it all behind yet another dominant defense, supplemented with an aerial attack led by Matt Stafford.

Now, he’ll be looking to solidify an already strong Dolphins secondary. The Dolphins made strong progress last season, making the playoffs after an emergence on offense from Tua Tagovailoa after bringing in Tyreek Hill. Hill is already excited about his new teammate.

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick Gets Brutally Honest About His Adoptive Parents and Their “Racist” Remarks

Jalen Ramsey trade details

The Dolphins were able to send a solid package for Ramsey, not giving up too much in the process to acquire a top-3 corner in the league. For this trade, the Dolphins sent the Rams a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long.

Many people believe this is a cheap price for a cornerback who has been selected to the Pro Bowl every year of his career minus his rookie season and is a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Jalen Ramsey contract

The Rams are in somewhat of a rebuilding mode as injuries ruined their Super Bowl defense last year. They have an aging roster, and expectations aren’t very high for the team to be a strong Super Bowl contender again.

They still have a star-studded roster, but the team isn’t as dynamic as before, and of course, losing Ramsey hurts. Given the state of the team and the direction they were going in, Ramsey wanted out, and his preferred landing spot was the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ secondary already has Xavien Howard, so throwing against this team will be a lot more difficult this season. Ramsey also adjusted his contract so that he will be making $20 million per year for the next two years.

Jalen Ramsey stats

Ramsey’s stats over the last few seasons are ridiculous.

Hunter Long NFL: How will he fare on the Rams?

Hunter Long is a largely unproven commodity in the NFL, catching only 1 pass in his career. He was slotted in behind Mike Gesicki on the depth chart and didn’t get much of a chance to play.

He’s allowed 15 total touchdowns in his career, for an average passer rating of 81.5. He has 19 interceptions in his career, including 4 last year, although he’s more known for locking down receivers than picking the ball off because quarterbacks hardly throw his way.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ Notorious Brother Jackson Once Faced the Wrath of a Fellow TikToker for His Inappropriate Behavior

Share this article
About the author
Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi