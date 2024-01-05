Jason Kelce Hilariously Compares Isiah Pacheco’s Aggressive Running Style To Mike Tyson

The NFL has been buzzing with chatter about the Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco and his unique running style for a while now. It seems that the entire football world is discussing his signature running style with their hilarious takes. But, as Jason and Travis Kelce included themselves in the discussion, they had hilarious comparisons and takes on the Chiefs’ rising star.

Advertisement

On the recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, the Kelce brothers dived into Pacheco’s viral running style. This added more limelight to the second-year RB getting snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

“Everybody noticed about how mad Pacheco runs. He’s an angry runner man, fighting the ground!” exclaimed Jason.

Advertisement

The older Kelce then interestingly compared Pacheco’s aggressive running style to the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“I feel like if Mike Tyson was a running back, he would run like Isiah Pacheco.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1pDDQIrvmE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

New Heights podcast via IG, posted a clip starring Tyson in Isiah’s jersey to crack up the audience. Jason, on the other hand, supported his arguments by reading out tweets that discussed the 24-year-old running back’s aggressive style.

One fan said, “Pacheco run like a little kid testing put new shoes in the store”. Jason also read out another funny take from NFL Memes on X, “Isaiah Pacheco runs like a damn cartoon character.” Amongst these hilarious comments, one comment from the Dallas Cowboys CB Jordan Lewis stood out, who wrote, “Pacheco runs like he bite people”.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Isiah Pacheco’s teammate Travis Kelce was impressed by his brother’s analogy of calling Isiah- a ‘Tasmanian Devil’. Alongside, the Chiefs’ official account also hopped on the Pacheco hype train along with the Kelce siblings.

Chiefs Join the Trend With Isiah Pacheco Meme

The Chiefs left fans in splits with a hilarious clip on Pacheco via X. The clip starred him running at the most unlikely places and in his peculiar style. A series of landscapes included a traffic-loaded road, a racecourse, a runway, an animated road- from the road-runner show, a vast stretch of water, a rollercoaster, a burning lava site, and into space.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1742738620073771199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from the jokes, Pachinko Machine has gained a lot of traction within a short while in the NFL. He finished his first season with 830 rushing yards and 130 receiving yards along with five touchdowns. This season he has totaled 935 yards with seven touchdowns.

Pacheco returned to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals following his shoulder injury and surgery. The former Scarlet Knight emerged as a shooting star, with 18 carries for a career-high 130 rushing yards. He also averaged 7.2 yards per attempt helping the Kansas City Chiefs to overturn their Week 16 loss.