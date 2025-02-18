Jason Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift Instilled a “Staggering” Amount of Maturity in Travis Kelce

During Travis Kelce’s early days in the NFL, the big star Kansas City Chiefs tight end was enjoying the bachelor lifestyle. He even had his own dating competition show, Catching Kelce, back in 2016 on E! Entertainment Television. After dating the winner, Maya Benberry, for a few months, the pair broke up. Kelce then started thinking about settling down, dating influencer Kayla Nicole for five years, though the couple broke things off in 2022.

It didn’t take long for Kelce to get back on the horse, however. In 2023, he started dropping hints about his crush on Taylor Swift on his podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights. Eventually, he was able to get the pop icon to give him a shot. The duo have been together ever since, now nearing a year and a half.

Dating Taylor Swift has changed Kelce’s life immensely. Not only because he became recognizable around the world almost overnight—not to mention the financial implications proximity to Taylor and her Swifties grants a person—but because she helped Kelce “mature” and grow as a man off the field. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Trav’s brother, Jason, discussed how much he has grown over the last few years.

“I’m gonna ask a little bit about furniture, and maybe just how much he’s grown up in the last three years,” Fitzpatrick said.

And Jason replied, “It’s been staggering honestly.”

The former QB recalled, “He legitimately had a basketball hoop in his living room. And a pool table. I don’t think he had any couches.”

Jason, who is Travis’s older brother by two years, said what he loved about his brother is that he never grew up. He even compared the 10-time Pro Bowler to Peter Pan. However, just like Peter Pan’s buddy, Wendy Darling, Travis had to grow up at some point. Jason says the wheels are now in motion thanks to a certain new person in Travis’ life. And we all know who that is.

“One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan, the Lost Boys,” said the former Eagles center.

“Is he growing up now?” Fitzpatrick asked, prompting Jason to elaborate:

“For sure, he’s changing. I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that, maybe get that (change) out of you and that’s a good thing. There’s no question. Trav, he’s still growing up… “

Kelce also shared a story about Travis’ pre-Taylor Swift life. This is when he was still making whacky investments in things like Italian designer couches. Apparently, the Chiefs star learned his lesson pretty quickly on that one.

“It’s funny you bring up furniture—I don’t know if I should share this, ah f*** it—he had these couches, and they were like green velvet, over-the-top couches… And I’m like, ‘Dude, what are these couches?’ ‘Oh, it’s an Italian designer.’ He said, ‘It’s an investment, it’s art trade Jason!’ I came back six months after that, and one of the couches is pushed up against the wall… he had just got a puppy — the puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it. [Laughs]”

Now that he’s with Taylor Swift, he can fail with as many silly investments as he wants. His girlfriend is a billionaire, after all. That could also factor into Travis Kelce’s decision on his NFL future. At 35, coming off of back-to-back down years, and a Super Bowl 59 dud, many believe he is contemplating retirement.

We believe he’ll give it one last go in 2025, but he’s really already won everything you can win. It will probably be a question of him wanting to go out on top before riding off into the sunset with his country star wifey. The only question is, can the Chiefs get back to the mountaintop?