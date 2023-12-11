Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Finds a New Friend in Logan Paul at the Bills Matchup

Taylor Swift once again graced the suites at Arrowhead Stadium, passionately supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. Clad in a vintage red Chiefs sweatshirt, Swift radiated excitement, captured in photos cheering for her beau. Nevertheless, it wasn’t only the pop singer who turned heads in the matchup, as internet sensations Logan Paul and KSI were also present at Arrowhead Stadium, forging new connections with none other than Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes.

Advertisement

Logan Paul and KSI’s attendance at Arrowhead Stadium wasn’t just a casual outing; it hinted at a potential game-changing partnership in sports endorsements. Speculation is rife among fans, wondering if Logan and KSI are scouting for a deal with a Kansas City Chiefs athlete, especially considering a cryptic tweet from Logan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LoganPaul/status/1733962427111195073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fans eagerly speculate on Logan Paul and KSI’s next move after revealing their UFC deal. As founders of PRIME, a sports drink packed with electrolytes and essential nutrients, the duo’s potential collaboration with a Kansas City Chiefs athlete fuels excitement.

Could it be the dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes or the charismatic tight end Travis Kelce? The array of options adds to the anticipation, with each athlete bringing a unique appeal to the burgeoning PRIME brand.

Following the matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs, Randi shared a photo with Logan and captioned “New Friend.” Let’s delve into this unexpected connection.

Are Patrick Mahomes’ Mother and Logan Paul Friends?

Randi Mahomes is a pillar of support for her son, Patrick. She often accompanies him to the Kansas City Chiefs games with her daughter, Mia. The Instagram story she posted with Logan Paul has left fans speculating about a potential endorsement deal. This truly aligns with Paul and KSI’s dynamic marketing approach.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1734163553391710294?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

She even posted a picture of KSI and Logan Paul with her daughter, Mia.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0sczHmxc9R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Logan and KSI are strategic thinkers, always exploring avenues to expand their brand. In June 2022, Logan revealed to Kevin O’Leary that PRIME Hydration achieved $10 million in sales in just ten months. Their potential collaboration turned heads, despite criticism and bans in some areas.