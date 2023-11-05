NFL Fans In Germany Create New Tradition By Singing the Same Anthem Two Consecutive Years

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; A general overall view of an Deutsche Bank Park with United States and German flags during playing of the national anthem before an NFL International Series game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fans in Germany had the opportunity to witness their favorite stars from the Chiefs and Dolphins face off in a Week 9 matchup. The stadium was packed with 40,000 fans who cheered and chanted their support. However, their rendition of John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ also added a special touch, setting the tone for the NFL match in Germany.

Advertisement

The ‘Country Roads’ roars have become a cherished tradition for NFL fans in Germany since the transatlantic debut of the league, which featured the Buccaneers vs. Seahawks game in 2022, also known to be Tom Brady’s first and last game in Germany.

NFL Teams Witness Heartwarming Fandom in Frankfurt

The passionate NFL fans in Germany extended a warm welcome to the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. This matchup marked the 32nd encounter between the two teams and highlighted their long-standing rivalry. A post via X by Barstool Sports captured the thrill at the NFL’s second game in a German venue. Being awestruck by a crowd of 40,000 fans, singing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ in unison, the tweet read,

Advertisement

“Country Roads being sung by 40,000 fans in Frankfurt. Football is so awesome man.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1721213914459812031?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this is not the first time that the league received a welcome from the German fans. This has taken the shape of a tradition for the fans, who seemed to continue it from the previous year. Jake Garcia, KING 5 News captured the charm of this tradition in the NFL’s debut with the Seahawks vs. Bucs matchup. He pointed out that it was a ‘cool moment’ both on the TV and on the field to witness. He added,

“Seahawks fans and Bucs fans, Americans and Germans, singing Take Me Home, Country Roads in perfect unison. The NFL’s first trip to Germany won’t be the last.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jake_M_Garcia/status/1592001831655596033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

NFL has paved its way globally, weaving deep connections between fans and the sport. However, witnessing the excitement of a large number of fans speaks volumes about the love of football as a sport.

German Fans Celebrate the Rendition of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

The tradition of German fans singing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is rooted in the song’s popularity making way once again. The song originally written by Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, gained much prominence for several reasons among German sports-lovers.

‘Country Roads’ is often sung by bands at the festivals, which has now become a blend of folk songs and party hits for the Germans. While Danoff denies any knowledge of the reasons for its likeness, it has now become an anthem of celebration for the natives.

‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ played in the final two minutes at Allianz Arena and at the Deutsche Bank Park has captured the sing-along spirit of transatlantic NFL fans. This adds to the NFL’s stature beyond the States with a tradition to be cherished in the years to come.