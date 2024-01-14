Nick Wright Induces Strong Reactions From Fans After Patrick Mahomes Passes Aaron Rodgers in Career Records

With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have made it to the playoffs this season for the sixth consecutive time. Three Super Bowl appearances at the age of 28 don’t come easy, and the two-time MVP did it with style. And while doing so, he has exceeded the career records of three elite quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers.

If you haven’t been living under the rock, you probably know a thing or two about Rodgers’ and Nick Wright’s ongoing Cold War. While Rodgers hasn’t responded to the sportscaster’s banter, the latter never misses a chance to take a dig at him, especially since the NFL star made a comment on talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Following Patrick Mahomes’ Wildcard win against the Dolphins, Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) to specifically take a jab at A-Rod once again.

In his tweet, the ‘First Thing First’ host stated how Mahomes, only at the age of 28, has surpassed Rodgers’ playoff wins while in his 6th year as a starter. However, this didn’t sit well with fans, who took to the comments to pile on the sportscaster.

One of those fans wrote, “Come back to me when Mahomes wins a road playoff game.”

This fan also took a jab at Wright and stated, “It’s a team game until one of these reporters wants to make a point about an individual being better than another ”

This fan remarked, “He also has a smaller nose than you Frodo.”

This user had a spot-on Wright impression.

One from the Bills Mafia wrote, “Calm down nick..long way to go. 4 field goals. Ain’t beating the bills..”

You can dislike the man as much as you want, but Nick certainly has a point. It gets even crazier when comparing Mahomes and Rodgers face-to-face.

Has Patrick Mahomes Surpassed Aaron Rodgers in Career Accolades?

With Mahomes’ 12th playoff win last Saturday, he has surpassed former Packers man Aaron Rodgers’ 12 wins. While A-Rod has been sidelined this season, it’s worth noting that he played 18 seasons with his former team before moving to the Big Apple. Moreover, Mahomes already has two Super Bowls, while Rodgers only has one.

However, the Jets’ QB has already clinched the MVP 4 times in his career, which might take a while for Mahomes to surpass or catch up to. If everything goes well, Mahomes might be looking at another Super Bowl and an MVP award. Yes, that’s a very big ‘If’, but it’s not like he hasn’t done it before.

Furthermore, the two-time MVP has also tied Peyton Manning and Joe Montana for the second-most home playoff wins in league history. So, the question remains – who’s at the top? Well, it’s none other than the seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady.

In his 24-year illustrious career, TB12 clinched 24 home playoff wins. He’s also at the top for most playoff wins in the league, having won 35 times, while Joe Montana, in second, has won only 16 times.

Does this mean that the debate is over? Certainly not, as Mahomes can still achieve a lot more. There’s yet another rising QB, CJ Stroud, who, in his rookie year, has already reached the level of Brady and Montana. While several football fans feel that it’s the end of an era with Brady’s retirement, what if it’s the start?