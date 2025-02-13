Shannon Sharpe Says “There Would Have Been No Unc & Ocho” if He Had Bought Bitcoin at $2,500

Shannon Sharpe wishes he had invested in Bitcoin earlier. Back when it cost only $2500. To be fair, most people wish they had bought into the first decentralized cryptocurrency. Since introduced in the market, the value of the cryptocurrency has gone up manifold, so much so, that it’s made its initial investors into multi-millionaires.

Advertisement

That’s what woes Sharpe, who revealed that he wouldn’t still be working if he had invested in Bitcoin and made 10x his investment by now.

If Shannon Sharpe had invested in Bitcoin in 2015, things would be very different today. Sharpe mentioned that he “could’ve bought a coin for $2500.” With Bitcoin now trading “between $850,00 and $100,000 per coin,” the potential returns are substantial.

On Nightcap, Sharpe joked that “there would have been no Unc & Ocho,” suggesting he would be living a life of leisure rather than working.

One might argue that he still doesn’t need to work, having acquired a net worth of around $14 million over his many years of playing in the league as a tight end and then setting up a successful broadcasting career for himself.

Since retiring from professional football in 2003, Sharpe has built quite a career in sports analysis. “Unc and Ocho” are now staples of the NFL commentary space.

He started off his broadcasting career with a stint for CBS, eventually making his way to the infamous “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” where his career really took off. Now, he is running his own successful media company, with “Unc and Ocho” being staples of “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap,” with millions of viewers across platforms.

“Ocho and I have had many debates off-camera throughout the years,” Sharpe had said in a release when Nightcap was announced. “We’ve decided to bring those on camera with Nightcap. Looking forward to debating my good friend Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.”

No analyst has seen the kind of independent success Shannon Sharpe’s commentary has seen since he parted ways with the big networks to venture on his own. Safe to say, if Sharpe had invested in Bitcoin, we would’ve missed out on some serious fun without “Unc and Ocho.”